Maybe the US and the EU should reflect on the damage they have caused before lecturing Israel on anything

Israel gets called to the principal’s office and reprimanded for taking decisive action against the terrorists after the latter broke a ceasefire, invaded Israel, slaughtered families, and took hostages, many of whom the terrorists are still holding.

The U.S. and the EU are preaching to Israel to “turn the other cheek,” which really just means caving to the terrorists and their benefactor (Iran), instead of defeating them. All while Hamas still has a stated goal to take out Israel “from the river to the sea.” See here, reported by Breitbart:

EU: Stop Talking About Peace, Start Talking About the ‘Two-State Solution’, Even if Israel Doesn’t Agree A two-state solution for Israel-Gaza has ‘the whole international community’ and the United Nations behind it and should be pursued even if Israel disagrees, the European Union’s top diplomat says.

The main question that everyone should ask is why did the EU and the United States think that it was sound policy to send hundreds of billions of dollars to Iran—and in effect all the terrorist groups the regime sponsors—when the Iranian government’s stated goals are “death to Israel” and “death to America”? President Trump had the correct policy to put maximum pressure on Iran to cut off their money flow, and keep oil prices low.

Trump also gave the world the Abraham Accords, which were bringing a sense of stability and peace to the entire region of the Middle East.

And of course, the geniuses in the Biden administration reversed Trump’s policies, and turned the money spigot back on, justifying it by telling the world that we were going to destroy our oil industry if we didn’t; and most of the media just cheers, and asserts how respected Biden’s foreign policy position is, and how great it is to have “adults” back in the room. (And many establishment Republicans say that Trump is the one who causes chaos.)

Switching gears a little bit—the thing that I think is underreported on the deaths of the two Navy SEALs and other current events regarding the Middle East, as well as the war in Ukraine, is that the only reason Iran and Russia have the money for the weapons and the wars is because under both Obama and Biden, the United States has catered to these foreign despots with “progressive” energy policies.

As for Iran and the terrorists, Biden, Blinken, Sullivan, and others reversed Trump’s maximum pressure policies, in order to kiss up to Iran and give them access to boatloads of money; the weapons en route to the Houthi terrorists, the ones that the SEALs were trying to intercept, were on board because of our weak policies.

Democrats never seem to learn that appeasement shows weakness and is idiotic and dangerous to the U.S and the world—doesn’t seem like it’ll change any time soon.

