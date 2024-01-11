AMLO talking, Biden listening

President Andres Lopez-Obrador of Mexico, is known as AMLO and is a man who knows that President Biden's border policy is a problem up here. So he figures that this is the moment to get something for nothing.

This is what AMLO wants according to news reports:

Mexican President Andrés Manuel Lopez Obrador issued a lengthy series of demands detailing what the U.S. must offer in exchange for Mexico's help in stemming the flow of migrants to the U.S.-Mexico border. Lopez Obrador's demands came during a Friday press conference, which came roughly a week after he met with Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas and Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Mexico City in late December. The U.S. officials requested that Mexico boost its assistance in stopping illegal immigration. Lopez Obrador responded by demanding the U.S. give $20 billion to Latin American and Caribbean countries, grant work visas to 10 million Hispanics who have worked in the U.S. for at least 10 years, end sanctions against Venezuela and halt the blockade of Cuba.

As my late mother used to say: "Eso es todo, Andres"? or “Is that everything, Andres?” I guess that's all he wants for now.

So let's look at his list.

First, $20 billion to whom and what for? Who is going to keep track of that money? Maybe some of the funds will be used to purchase a Hunter Biden art piece.

Second, work visas for 10 million Hispanics. Wonder if Secretary Antony Blinken reminded AMLO that we already have a system to grant work visas. They call it legal immigration.

Third, end sanctions against Venezuela. Why? Blame sanctions because Chavez and Maduro have destroyed what was once a prosperous country.

And last but not least, end the embargo against Cuba. Well, that's a bit complicated because the Cuban regime must compensate U.S. investors who had their assets and properties stolen by the communists. Cuba also needs free elections.

So here we are. AMLO is talking and Biden is taking dictation. What a contrast with Pres. Trump. Back then, Pres. Trump spoke and AMLO signed on to the Stay in Mexico plan.

Image: White House