Ambulances, yes ambulances, are switching to ‘eco-friendly’ fleets

There must be some part of me that is incredibly naive, because I didn’t have “eco-friendly” and “green” ambulances on my bingo card—although from what I know about the imbecilic left and their senseless ideas, I really should have seen this coming.

Check this out, from an exclusive report out at Daily Mail on Saturday:

New ‘green’ ambulances unusable by paramedics who are too tall or have big feet, NHS trusts reveal after staff voice concerns for drivers’ safety New eco-friendly ambulances to meet greener NHS targets are being parked up across the country because paramedics are too tall or have feet too big to drive them. … Five years ago the Lord Carter Review recommended standardising [sic] ambulance specifications to make them cheaper and more fuel-efficient. Trusts are under pressure from ‘Greener NHS’ targets to reduce emissions, with ambulances seen as a big polluter.

The “clown car” label seems to fit both figuratively, and literally.

(I wonder if the bureaucrat that facilitated the Fiat buy has since left his/her civil servant position and found gainful employment with… Fiat? Seems like a legitimate question to ask.)

Now, this was the first I’d heard about “green” ambulances, but apparently, this story isn’t an anomaly; after a quick internet search I found this report, published just one week ago:

London gets Ford all-electric ambulances to go with its Mustang Mach-E’s London’s ambulance service already has 42 Ford Mustang Mach-E vehicles in its emergency fleet, but now it’s adding 12 bright, shiny all-electric ambulances designed by Ford for emissions-free first response – and the first full-service electric ambulances in the city. London is pouring some $39 million into ‘greening up’ its emergency vehicles.

And this, from last month:

‘A step toward a more sustainable future’: Pueblo AMR adds electric ambulance to fleet American Medical Response Pueblo has added an electric ambulance to its fleet, according to a news release from AMR. The new ambulance, a 2021 Ford Transit equipped with an EV conversion completed by Lightning Motors, will serve interfacility transfers and 911 response, ‘ensuring that residents of Pueblo receive the highest level of care in a timely manner,’ AMR said in the release. ‘With its cutting-edge electric technology, the ambulance represents a step toward a greener and more sustainable future for emergency medical services,’ the release said.

(Here’s a link to battery-powered ambulances in New York City; here’s a link to more of the same from Paterson, New Jersey; and here is just one of many European examples.)

Now “Pueblo” refers to Pueblo, Colorado, and although it probably doesn’t need to be said (but I’ll say it regardless), the Rocky Mountain locale isn’t exactly known for the mild weather required for electric vehicles to function properly; Pueblo has recorded temperatures as low as -31° F and as high as 109° F. For a refresh, see a blog I wrote on new data that found E.V.s experience a “precipitous decline” in function when outside temperatures are below 59° F and above 86° F, which revealed “optimal” performance occurs in a limited 27-degree range—call me crazy, but in my humble (albeit anti-woke) opinion, ambulances really should be ready to perform “optimally” instead of suboptimally.

Furthermore, it seems a little silly to manufacture a reality where people in life and death emergency situations are relying on a vehicle that takes “as little as 30 minutes” to “fuel” up… as long as the charger doesn’t break… and the grid can handle it… and the weather isn’t too cold… or too warm… and nothing explodes….

Are the basic life-saving machines in the patient care area of the ambulance running off of this battery too? I mean, they must be!

The “green” agenda is only green because of the money involved, not because it’s actually pro-environment in any way—but that kind of hypocrisy and subterfuge underpins every policy of the modern left.

Image generated by AI.