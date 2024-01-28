A Gordian knot in the Middle East

Before I present five main matters impacting the current stage of the Hamas War, I would like to make clear I am a Zionist and pro-Israel. I hope any reader of what I am about to write will conclude that I am trying my best to be constructive and objective.

I believe there are these issues, which conflict with one another:

a) Netanyahu’s comments and objectives.

b) The impact of Israel’s response to the unprovoked and brutal Oct. 7 Hamas invasion of Israel, and Bibi’s comments, actions, and specific goals, which affect Egypt’s armistice agreement with Israel and the Philadelphi Corridor.

c) The current fighting in Khan Yunis, with Palestinians caught in the middle.

d) The forthcoming European meeting of America’s CIA director, the head of Qatar, and Egypt’s intelligence official, and Hamas’s demands regarding hostages.

e) The aftermath of the war as pertains to who controls Gaza.

Netanyahu has been clear: Hamas’s leadership’s ability to orchestrate another Oct. 7, must be eliminated. So must members of their terrorist military as an effective force.

It is this issue, in combination with demands that Palestinian refugees be given access into Egypt through the Philadelphi Corridor, that creates sensitive problems for Egypt. Why? First, it allegedly violates specificity called for in the armistice agreement. Second, even though Egypt may secretly take comfort in Israel’s destruction of Hamas, Egyptians must not be seen embracing actions that cause angst among and increase tensions with the Muslim Brotherhood.

There are Israelis who believe that Netanyahu’s demands regarding Egypt’s opening of the Philadelphi Corridor do violate the specific terms of the armistice and thus cause unnecessary tension between Egypt and Israel.

Furthermore, Netanyahu is particularly offended by African demands that Israel be tried before the World Court for committing atrocities, though he recognizes that continued fighting in a concentrated area exposes Palestinian refugees. However, he argues, Israel did not want or start this war and has every moral right to defend itself. And the IDF is the most moral army in the world.

The upcoming closed meeting in France is seen by those, with hopeful views, as an effort by Biden to resolve the release of the hostages. Obviously, there are those who are less positive because they do not trust Qatar and believe that Hamas will only keep increasing its impossible demands.

Finally, Netanyahu, in a recent address to his people, held up a copy of Mein Kamp, with other hate documents taken from Gazan and West Bank Palestinian homes, to demonstrate why Israel must protect itself against any future attack by Hamas and other such terrorist organizations. Israel cannot depend upon others. Thus, he was adamant: Gaza cannot be returned to being overseen by remnants of surviving Hamas elements, those capable of destroying Israel, etc.

The various issues of each party are legitimate, save, perhaps, those of Hamas. Obviously, the overlapping and crisscrossing produce dynamic obstacle pathways towards a peaceful resolution.

How this Gordian knot is resolved is anyone’s guess.

