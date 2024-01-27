A cover from Germany’s Der Spiegel exposes the European leftists’ dishonesty

Germany’s Der Spiegel is a shameful example of European leftism. As early as February 2017, after Trump had just been inaugurated, the magazine’s editorial team published an infamous cover showing the Republican brandishing the severed head of the Statue of Liberty, dripping with blood, to make it clear that Trump was going to guillotine the US democracy, no less.

On January 20, 2024, the rag was at it again! Trump has not yet been re-elected, but the narrative of the transnational left is that the head of the MAGA movement is going to be a dictator. On the cover, there’s a photograph of a martial, presidential Trump, who is respectfully saluting the troops (a magnificent Trump, actually). On the lower left, though, is this enormous wart for a title: “DIKTATOR TRUMP! Ein Szenario” (“Dictator Trump! A Scenario”).

When the daily Die Welt strongly criticized the cover, René Pfister, the weekly’s editor-in-chief, retorted: “Der Spiegel does not seek to shock anyone, but we want to show the real issues at stake. Democracy, freedom of the press, justice are all at stake. So many elements clearly threatened.”

Note that each word describes the exact opposite of the truth—at least, the truth when it comes to Trump. In fact, for the last three years, Biden’s lawless statue apparatus has trampled underfoot all these supposedly threatened.

Image: Trump’s image at a Dusseldorf parade. YouTube screen grab.

The irony is rich in other respects: First, is a German the right person to be giving lessons on dictatorship? Germans are the same people who saw nothing to fear at home in the 1930s and now see nothing to fear in what is happening today, right next to them, at the World Forum in Davos.

There, wannabe-Diktator Klaus Schwab (whose values can be paraphrased as “you will own nothing, you will eat bugs and you will be happy”) agrees with the words of European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen, the perfect Kapo for the globalist clique. She describes the urgency of fighting against “misinformation and disinformation” and “industrial-scale disinformation.” The specific information she decries serves as an obstacle to the climate change and global health policies the enlightened elites desire, all for the good of the peasants.

In addition, what does Der Spiegel know about Trump and American realities apart from what the left-wing American media invent and repeat? Strictly nothing. Every TV production that comes from the West’s “democracies” just repeats the same lies.

Listening to von der Leyen or looking at Der Spiegel’s cover, one must ask, do these fake and evil elites feel weakened by the farmers’ uprisings in Europe? By a 2024 electoral agenda that promises to be stormy for globalist dictators? And above all by the enthusiasm of the people and the real elites for a return of Trump? Clearly so. Worried but still arrogant, the Davos caste had invited participants who were completely opposed to their agenda while secretly hoping that these invitations would be rejected. However, the most prominent of them, Argentine President Javier Milei, an anarchist libertarian, and outstanding conservative Kevin D. Roberts (Professor of History, then Director at Wyoming Catholic College before being asked to chair the Heritage Foundation), picked up the challenge to bring some pushback to the fake elites.

Milei spoke golden words condemning the neo-Marxist Davos elites because he knows first-hand the devastation to be expected from this ideology.

Roberts, who heads Project 2025, which is intended to help the future Republican president effectively and constitutionally fight the administrative state (the swamp of unelected bureaucrats who managed to succeed in bringing Trump down in 2020), bluntly warned that “all the proposals put forward by the WEF (Davos) would be rejected wholesale” by a conservative administration, “that it was laughable that the WEF could claim to be both protector of liberal democracy and accuse Trump of being a future dictator, that it was the WEF that was a danger to global public security with its promotion of massive illegal immigration and its catastrophic climate policies,” without omitting “the folly of its embrace of China, the No. 1 adversary of America and all free peoples on the planet. And you give them a platform!”

When the transnational left, running the whole gamut from the extremely wealthy elites with undue powers down to pathetic journalists in search of fame, regurgitates to us ad nauseam that Trump threatens “democracy,” as do all those who dare to have a skeptical opinion of the imposed narrative, we must understand that they are not speaking of true democracy, where the most diverse opinions can be expressed, but of “their own democracy.” That is to say, they fear the very opposite; namely, preserving their own interests through dictatorship. It’s just that they lack the courage to name the goals for what they are while having the nerve to accuse their opponents of their sins.