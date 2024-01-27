Conservatives vote for policies, but all Democrats have is personal attacks

My dear friend Terecita relates an interesting encounter yesterday at the supermarket. As she left the building sporting a T-shirt commanding “Vote for Trump,” a handsome young man politely asked her, “Do you like Trump?” Terecita replied exactly as 99% of Trump supporters should: “I really wouldn’t know! I’ve never met the man!”

Terecita, a high school business teacher who drills her keyboarding class with “now is the time for all good men to come to the aid of their candidate,” clarified to me, “He didn’t ask me whether I supported Trump, which I certainly do, but whether I liked him!” It’s an important distinction.

As we rapidly approach the time when most everyone paying attention will affiliate with either the Trump camp or the Biden camp, many of those with a patriotic heart are intent on making the correct choice and are closely examining both camps. Terecita is in this group. She has been studying both camps intensely and tells me she has observed a clear difference in the nature of the arguments advanced by the two camps. The two kinds of arguments are (1) policy-based or (2) personality-based.

The Trump Camp, says Terecita, presents arguments based on those policies that Donald Trump supports and intends to implement as president. These policies include halting the invasion of illegals, halting the green agenda, restoring the economy, stopping transgenderism, and reversing all the woke agenda.

Image by Andrea Widburg using AI.

Conversely, Terecita says, she has found that the Biden camp ignores policy. Instead, it alleges that Donald Trump threatens democracy, is Hitler, has a cognitive disorder, is unhinged, is a fascist, is an insurrectionist, wants to be a totalitarian dictator, desires an American Empire of which he is the Emperor for life, etc., etc.

So, the Trump Camp advances policy-based arguments, and the Biden Camp advances personality-based arguments. Having never met Trump, Terecita is at sea when it comes to evaluating his personality, but she feels confident in her evaluation of the policy arguments. On those grounds, she strongly supports the Trump policies.

Hence, as decision time looms visibly on the horizon, we need to consider whether we will vote for policies or against an alleged personality. As the personality allegations are mere smears largely unsupported by evidence, and the Trump policies are all self-evidently good for America, the choice seems pretty clear.

Moreover, there is available a totally different approach which yields the same conclusion. Over the past few years, two critically important facts have become increasingly clear:

Fact #1: The American and global deep state ruling elites wish to destroy the American civilization and have weaponized the agencies of the American federal government to achieve this. Each of the two top efforts—the illegal human avalanche over the southern border and the green agenda—would, by itself, bring about the destruction of the American civilization if allowed to continue unabated.

Moreover, the combined effects of (a) the wokification and emasculation of the US military, (b) the grossly out-of-control spending of the federal government, and (c) the federal push for transgenderism in sports and education would significantly increase the speed of this destruction.

Fact #2: These very same American and global deep state ruling elites also wish to destroy Donald Trump because they fear that, as president, he will derail their plans to destroy America. This is precisely what Trump once summed up by saying, “They are really after you; I’m just in the way!”

These two critically important facts, taken together with the inference “The enemy of my enemy is my friend,” lead to the conclusion that we must support Donald Trump, whether we like him or not. Would Donald Trump be a good coffee buddy or a good neighbor? I have no idea. Would I get along with Melania, or would we fall into a hair-pulling contest? It really doesn’t matter. All that is utterly irrelevant. All that matters is what Trump intends to do as president! And for that, he is the only game in town!