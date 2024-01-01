‘To make a snowflake’

A snowflake forms when cold water droplets freeze onto a nidus of dust or pollen in the atmosphere, creating an ice crystal. Additional droplets are added in an infinitely variable pattern, forming a unique structure. The product of a perfectly natural process taking about 30 minutes, a snowflake is a fragile entity, blown by the wind and threatened by warming, salt, shovels, and plows.

There is nothing natural about the formation of a human snowflake. The nidus is a normal child seeking identity in a complex society. The first step is to disconnect him from traditional social foundations, viewed by the left as oppressive, while offering it nothing of substance to replace them. Teach the child that his nation was built on slavery and is systemically racist, that religion is dictatorial and science-denying, that the traditional family is patriarchal, that gender designation is repressive, and that first names are too restraining.

Having transformed the child into an isolated, self-immersed entity without an anchor, it is next necessary to weaken his resolve. Teach the child that speech and events that may make him uncomfortable are an existential threat to his safety and well-being. Teach him to be alert to microaggressions and to bullying. Tell him that global warming will destroy the planet. Allow him to skip classes and attend bereavement counseling when the Orange Man is elected. Provide him with safe spaces. Reward him not for accomplishment, but for participation. Coddle and indulge him. Capitalize upon his exalted status as the object of permissive parenting. Discipline might be hurtful, especially for someone showing signs of emotional stress. Allow him to find identity, escape, and safety in the alternate universe of social media.

The snowflake is now fully formed — emotionally fragile, sheltered, socially withdrawn, and vulnerable to meltdown. Just as physical stress builds strong bodies, dealing with emotional stress builds strong psyches. Creating a stressful culture, and then taking every possible step to shelter the disenfranchised from having to deal with the stress so created, is how to make a snowflake.

Snowflake creation is but one adverse outcome of leftist “change America” activism — activism that seeks immediate gratification through vengeful attack on the “oppressors,” with apparent disregard for the outcome of its actions. Save the planet — ban fossil fuels! Replace nationalistic xenophobia with open borders. End racism by replacing merit with diversity. Reduce crime by not prosecuting it. Support the economy with fiscal stimulus. Eliminate misogyny by prioritizing career over family. What could go wrong?

If the chaos arising from “changing America” creates snowflakes, they must simply be protected and coddled; excused from social interaction and having to go to school; and given drugs for their increased rates of anxiety, depression, drug addiction, and suicide. But not to worry — they will grow up to be part of the Democrat party base, left with no alternative but to seek solace in the embrace of a nurturing government. (As in Obama’s “The Life of Julia.”)

Turning to the government, led by the Democrat party, to resolve the chaos created by the intentional churning of discontent in matters of race, sex, and class is the ultimate overriding goal of the left. The creation of snowflakes is an integral part of that process.

