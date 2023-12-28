The Red Sea powder keg

The Iranian regime's policies have exacerbated the crisis in the Red Sea. The ongoing Gaza conflict has resulted in nearly 20,000 casualties, shedding light on the behind-the-scenes role of the Iranian regime and Supreme Leader in this war. Iranian proxy forces have received extensive training, missiles, drones, and financial support, and now it's time for them to deploy their artillery. The primary goal of the Iranian leadership in the Red Sea is to destabilize the region to secure the regime's position and survival in Iran.

On December 23, 2023, Mohammad Reza Naqdi, the deputy coordinator of the Revolutionary Guards, threatened that Americans should "expect the closure of the Mediterranean Sea."

These threats follow actions by the United States and other countries to counter Houthi attacks in the Red Sea. Following Houthi attacks on cargo ships in the Red Sea and disrupting a route that encompasses one-tenth of global trade, American authorities are planning direct intervention against these groups.

The United States has moved the aircraft carrier USS Eisenhower to the Gulf of Aden, near the Yemeni coast and close to the Bab el-Mandeb Strait, where attacks have occurred. Senator Tom Cotton stated that until helicopters, missiles, and drones of the Houthis and any Iranian regime-supporting ships are destroyed, these terrorists will continue to pose a threat to global trade with impunity.

Pentagon spokesperson General Patrick S. Ryder emphasized that Iranian proxy forces are undoubtedly trained, funded, and equipped by Iran. Therefore, they are de facto Iranian proxy forces. Regarding financial support for these attacks, all roads lead to the Iranian regime.

Adrian Watson, White House National Security spokesperson, said they knew that the Iranian regime was deeply involved in planning operations against commercial ships in the Red Sea. This involvement, with long-term financial support from the Iranian regime and encouragement of destabilizing actions by the Houthis, is consistent.

The Wall Street Journal reported that the White House declassified information indicating the extent of Iranian regime’s support for the Houthis. The release of this information seems to be an attempt to create a basis for potential military action against the Houthis.

The Iranian regime seeks to present the Houthis as the government of Yemen, but the international community does not recognize the Houthis as such. The Yemeni government, based in Aden, is recognized by the United Nations as the legitimate government of Yemen.

Ali al-Sarawi, media advisor to the Yemeni prime minister, stated in an interview with Al Arabiya that the actions of the Houthis are not separate from Iran's position. These actions are carried out under the orders of Iran and with Iranian weapons. Those involved are officers of the Revolutionary Guards and Hezb'allah.

Iran's goal in these operations is to negotiate around its specific interests, using the Houthis to create crises. The Iranian regime wants to enter into a defined deal and gain leverage through these actions.

The Western powers, however, are not interested in escalating the situation. They attempt to restrain the regime through diplomacy and dialogue, but this policy has failed. The tyrannical regime in Tehran only understands the language of force. The only way to stabilize the region is for the West to abandon appeasement policies. Silence in the face of the Iranian regime's arson will only expand the scope of the fire. The West can play a strong deterrent role. Targeting the root cause, the Iranian regime, is the most principled policy and the right strategy for peace in the Middle East.

Hassan Mahmoudi is an Iran & Middle East political and Economic researcher.

Image: US Navy