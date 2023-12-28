The inclusive and diverse Democrats in Chicago are desperate because Governor Greg Abbott of Texas has called their bluff on sanctuary cities. At first, the Democrats said come because we are tolerant here. Now, as more financial reality encircles them, they are singing a different tune, i.e. don't get off the bus or go back to Texas "por favor."

This is the latest from Chicago:

Last week, the Texas Division of Emergency Management or TDEM, which handles migrant transports, chartered its first flight with migrants to Chicago to avoid growing restrictions over when and where migrants can be dropped off. 'TDEM basically flipped it; they said if we're going to have problems with buses, we are going to send flights,' John Martin, who runs the Opportunity Center for the Homeless in El Paso, told DailyMail.com in an interview Tuesday.

Well, so they will fly to Chicago. Don't mess with Texas.

The straw that broke the camel's back, or better said, the decision that exposed the Democrats' hypocrisy on the issue, was when Governor Abbott decided to make this a national problem. It was a Texas problem when the migrants were flooding border cities. It's become a national problem now that Mayor Eric Adams of New York City is angry that the White House is not returning his calls.

The latest Texas vs Chicago feud is happening in the context of a record-breaking surge at the U.S.-Mexico border. Can you say something like thousands a day? Texas can't handle that and neither can anybody else.

So the migrants will fly to Chicago. Let's see what gimmick the mayor of Chicago comes up with to keep migrants from going to his sanctuary city. Maybe he will stand on the runway (George Wallace style) and keep the plane from landing.

P.S. Check out my blog for posts, podcasts and videos.





Image: formulaone