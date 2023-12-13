The best part of Obama’s ridiculous new Netflix film

Many brilliant and funny people have already weighed in on the terrible, manipulative, and silly film streaming on Netflix that Barack and Michelle Obama had a hand in producing, Leave the World Behind. One has only to read some of the over a thousand comments on Rotten Tomatoes, where 75% of the critics liked it, and only 39% of audiences did, to see mockery at its very best. There are also 851 comments on IMDB that make for amusing reading. Andrea Widburg’s column here at AT is also a comic takedown. Sure, a few people liked it. But 95% of the comments are not only hilarious, but wise. They are definitely entertaining. The few comments that rave about the film are occasionally the funniest of all.

Many critics address the racism they see in the film. The Julia Roberts character, Amanda, is instantly suspicious when the handsome black man in a tux and his daughter show up at the door of their rented vacation house late at night. She is as over-the-top nasty as can be for no perceptible reason. His daughter makes it clear that she doesn’t trust white people any more than Amanda trusts black people. But naturally, in the mysterious crisis that ensues, they all become pals. Of course they do. In the midst of a disaster, skin color has no meaning. A middle-schooler could have written this script.

There are numerous insanely stupid scenes, with CGI deer and flamingos like something out of Evan Almighty. These animals enter and exit without any explanation. There is a plane crash or two reminiscent of the TV series Lost. But for the un-remarked-upon best scene? Fifty-plus self-driving white Teslas speeding into one another on a two-lane road.

Imagine that: a huge traffic jam consisting only of white Teslas. Somehow, the nation-wide cyber-attack that is seemingly occurring has caused them all to drive down the same road and rear-end at high speed those who got there first. No explanation as to why all those high-end E.V.s were somehow impelled to suddenly drive to the same location and into one another. One has to laugh at the notion that the E.V.s the left relentlessly tries to foist upon us all can be controlled by some invisible force taking over the car’s computer. The kill switches the government wants installed on all cars would allow some government-programmed A.I. algorithm to do the same: turn your car off at will.

The film inadvertently exposes the stupidly dangerous glitches in leftists’ own strategies and tools designed to surveil and control drivers of all vehicles. It is an instructive warning: don’t buy an E.V., for a variety of good reasons. Drive a vintage muscle car without electronics to be on the safe side!

Leave the World Behind may just become the Heaven’s Gate (one of many) of Netflix’s foray into filmmaking with the Obamas. Barack is said to have had a hand in the writing. The film has no ending; it just stops, as if they forgot to finish it.

The few commenters who liked the film insult the vast majority of those who found it idiotic — typical of those whose faith in their own opinions is unshakable. One commenter on IMDB wrote that “the iconic [1960] Twilight Zone episode ‘The Monsters Are Due on Maple Street’ offers a more satisfying narrative experience.” Indeed. Still, the scene of all those Teslas slamming into one another was the one unexpected and wholly entertaining moment.

If you have the time, read some of the comments linked above. They are far more witty and perceptive than the film itself.

Image via Pexels.