The beginning of wisdom is doubt.

It is the admission that we don’t know everything, a willingness to learn, and the ability to think rationally. Our lives are a path for learning, perfecting rational thinking, perfecting ethical actions, improving.

Doubt is the cup of pain we must endure to improve.

Ignorance is knowing everything, and then shutting off any ideas contrary to your own. In fact, this dark ignorance is a phase we all go through. It is most unfortunate that some, a clear majority in this age, get stuck in it. They are absolutely certain in their ignorance. They scream and yell, burn down, and destroy. I feel sorry for their abject ignorance and the certitude with which they pursue it.

They know, for certain, that all climate change is man-made, that carbon is bad, that Israel colonized Palestine (though the Jews have occupied the area for 5,800 years), that Hamas are victims (even though Hamas initiated aggression). From this abject lack of inquiry, the complete lack of doubt, they cease questioning the premise for their thoughts. And in that moment, they justify the most horrific acts. Ignorance is deadly.

Ignorance spawns arrogance. Conversely, knowledge begets humility. Principle, combined with knowledge, produces wisdom.

It’s not just the gathering of knowledge that matters. It is applying rational thought to put that knowledge into order, to see cycles, causes, and relationships. Further, that knowledge has no meaning without a principle to guide it. That principle is Truth, with a capital T. It is the wisdom we seek.

When each individual was created, the creator imbedded truth deep within mankind’s soul, then hid it under layers of distractions, like ego, pride, arrogance, emotion, passion, and desire. Then our creator gave each individual free will — the divine ability to choose between good or evil. This divine gift gives rise to the concept of the sanctity of the individual.

For some reason known only to Him, our creator wants each of us to uncover that truth through learning, and eventually wisdom. It’s as if He wants our souls to mature through free choice.

After decades of stumbling around and making mistakes, it seems the best path to enlightenment is honesty in thought, principled action, reasoning, and logic combined with intuition and emotion and humility. Then sprinkle in a little doubt so that we are always seeking wisdom.

Jay Davidson is founder and CEO of a commercial bank. He is a student of the Austrian School of Economics and a dedicated capitalist. He believes there is a direct connection linking individual right and responsibility, our Constitution, capitalism, and the intent of our Creator.

Image via PickPik.