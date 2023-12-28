A transgender bid to bully a Delta Airlines employee crashes and burns

During the Christmas rush, a Delta Air Lines employee at New York City’s La Guardia Airport inadvertently taught America a viral lesson on how to instantly shut down a “transgender” person claiming to be a victim of “misgendering.”

The transgender person tried to bully the airline employee at the check-in area, using a totalitarian mob-rule tactic to force subservient pronoun-use. But the bid fizzled quickly and peacefully, as seen in this Western Journal video, just based on the employee's calm, rational demeanor.

It can also be seen here:

The original TikTok video was posted by Netflix actor and apparent transgender ‘victim’ Tommy Dorfman, who had declared himself a woman in 2021.

Therefore -- cell phone in hand -- Dorfman was apparently planning to videotape public noncompliance with his ‘preferred’ feminine pronouns to gain social media applause.

However, the Delta employee stood his ground and refused to succumb to rhetorical blackmail when accused of “misgendering” Dorfman “multiple times -- on purpose.”

This employee exemplified what clinical psychiatrist, professor, and author Dr. Mattias Desmet teaches is the antidote for diffusing the mass formation outrage that creates mob rule. The idea is to confidently, calmly, and relentlessly repeat logic until the attempt at totalitarian tyranny extinguishes itself.

Consequently, Dorfman stopped his bullying and wisely decided not to be led out the door by the Port Authority for harassing a Delta clerk. Dorfman also took down his TikTok video after social media comments resonated respect for the airline employee’s demeanor.

That must have been a surprise.

Desmet’s mass formation principles were explained in several interviews including on the Tucker Carlson Show and an episode of The Joe Rogan Experience which also featured immunologist Dr. Robert Malone’s take on the COVID-era’s fascism. Malone, the inventor of mRNA vaccine technology was himself attacked by mass formation’s psychotic individuals for considering the vaccine and masks’ flaws/effectiveness and for suggesting alternative therapeutics which evidently threatened the established superior morality of the collective’s narrative.

Now, with one man's courage to shout out his variation of Desmet’s antidote to mass formation outrage, he shows how America can survive this onslaught of this transgender bullying.

Marie Hembree, holds an M.A. in Strategic Communications, and is an Academic Resource Case Manager/Instructor for a Title One California school district and is completing a doctoral dissertation in the Communication discipline.

Image: Screen shot from US-Viral video, via YouTube.