‘Santa Claus’ attacked by a gang of Muslim brutes in Germany

Why did it take another iteration of Islam clashing with the civility and Judeo-Christian ethos of the West for certain people to realize it was a bad idea to manufacture such a collision? Since when has orchestrating the saturation of destitute Muslims with Third World mentalities in a Western nation ever benefited the hosting population? How could a group of people so conditioned to chaos and savagery, and who strive for conquest by violence, oppression, and fear ever assimilate to a society that values the protection of the vulnerable, and Judeo-Christian character and honor? Should a successful society built by ethnic Germans cater to hateful foreigners that only want to tear it all down, rape German daughters, and kill German sons?

Seems like the answers to these questions would be no-brainers, but apparently not, because just a week or so ago, a gang of feral Muslim teenagers beat up Santa Claus in Germany, and there are still people who think “diversity” is a strength. Here’s the story, reported by Remix News today:

German state police are searching for a group of youths who are suspected of committing actual bodily harm against a middle-aged man dressed up as Santa Claus on his way to perform at an event in Hesse. The 54-year-old victim was due to perform at the Königsalm on Königsplatz in the city of Kassel on Dec. 6 when he was approached by a gang of youths who crossed the street and confronted him. According to the victim, Rainer B., the gang comprised several teenagers of a migrant background around 15 years of age. He told police they insulted him, calling him a ‘son of a bitch’ and a ‘fat man’ and ordered him to remove his Santa Claus costume. They said they were Muslim and that Germany was ‘their country,’ the victim said, as reported by the Hessische Allgemeine newspaper. When he refused, the gang turned violent and struck him, resulting in injuries to his neck and tearing his costume.

The man was able to fight off the thugs and continue on to his performance, but the attack left him disheveled, so “photographs with the attending children were canceled.”

It’s amazing you can read report after report, and the perpetrators are always the same—how that’s not compelling enough to immediately launch mass deportations is beyond me.

These hordes of “cultural enrichers” didn’t come to Germany because they wanted to contribute, they came to conquer—and, as Western civilization collapses in real time, Western leaders and their governments are deaf, blind, and mute.

