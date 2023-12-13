Brilliant new satirical video puts the focus on Hamas’s uber-rich, corrupt leaders

Eretz Nehederet (which means “a wonderful country” in Hebrew) is a satirical Israeli television show that has been making incredibly pointed and extremely funny videos about the left’s love for Hamas, whether in academia, the UN, or the BBC. Just this morning, the show released an extremely polished new video that takes direct aim at Hamas’s leaders, all three of whom are billionaires who have been sitting out the war in Qatar.

What makes the new video’s timing really perfect is the fact that news just broke that these three men have suddenly gone into hiding:

Several Hamas leaders left Qatar for an unknown destination, turning off their phones and not accepting calls, KAN's Arabic language channel reported citing sources in Doha on Tuesday evening. Additionally, on Tuesday, KAN news reported that Saleh al-Arouri, a senior member of Hamas, left his usual residence in Beirut for Turkey.

I wonder if their sudden exit may have been because the Israeli ambassador to the U.N. seemingly Yahya Sinwar, the October 7 mastermind, which is another way of saying that the Israelis know exactly where he and the other leaders are:

The hunters have become the hunted.

With that intro, here’s Eretz Nehederet’s new video. Because it’s done as a rap parody, be aware that there are some obscenities:

Also, if you haven’t seen the comedy troop’s other English-language videos, here they are. The Hogwarts one isn’t great comedically, as well as having too many swear words for my taste, but it’s still worth watching for the point it makes at the end. The other videos, especially the one about students at Columbia and women at the UN, are phenomenal:

Hamas definitely needs to be defeated on the battlefield, from its top commanders to its lowliest foot soldiers. Its banker—that would be Qatar—needs to be knee-capped. But the world’s fondness for Gaza needs to be destroyed generally and to do that, Hamas (its elected government) needs to be devalued in the marketplace of ideas. Eretz Nehederet has launched a huge attack on Hamas via this video, so please share it.

