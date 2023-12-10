Number 9, Number 9

﻿We remember another anniversary of John Lennon's tragic death in 1980.

In my case, I heard it in a Mexico City hotel when the clock radio woke me up at 6 a.m.



After The Beatles broke up, John went solo and recorded a lot of songs.

George, Ringo and John had spent the 1970s watching Paul record one hit after another.

As I remember, it was really rare to hear anything by John, George or Ringo on the radio at that time.