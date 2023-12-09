Joe Biden is decompensating in public and confused, naked, and stoned in private

We all know, of course, that Joe Biden is not the man calling the shots in the White House. However, even with a shadow government, it would be nice if the man who is the “front” for that government was a splendid actor, projecting leadership like Bill Pullman in Independence Day or even (if you’re a leftist) Martin Sheen in The West Wing. However, we don’t live in the “good” version of a shadow government. Instead, we have Joe Biden, who is increasingly incoherent in public and, in private, is allegedly running around naked and stoned.

Two videos recently emerged of Biden sounding like Grandpa Simpson, only worse. First, while touting his “Bidenomics” plan, which has seen Americans growing increasingly poor, Biden struggled badly with the teleprompter:

BIDEN: "Over a billion three hundred million trillion three hundred million dollars!" pic.twitter.com/4pVbAPrKef — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) December 8, 2023

We’re used to these epic battles, but tell me if that isn’t worse than the ones that characterized his first year in office. Of course, we’ll just be told that’s because Joe’s a stutterer. Oh, and probably dyslexic. And maybe he has some other cognitive disorder that has nothing to do with either intelligence or senility.

But how does one explain away this video, which has Biden trying to tell us why guns are so evil that the government should be justified in seizing them?

Biden: "All these mass murders, not this weekend, but have been because people have picked up, kids have grabbed stuff off of counters ... we need to ban assault weapons" pic.twitter.com/B6Opn6o9pI — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) December 9, 2023

For those of you who missed that, what he said was:

The idea, if you were driving your automobile here and you left in the key… And then in the parking lot, you left the key in the ignition, and the kid came up and jumped in and stole it, and they got in the crash, you’re liable civilly. Why, in God’s name, do people not have to lock up their firearm? Why is that not a requirement? All these mass murders. Not, not this weekend, but have them because people have picked up kids and grabbed stuff off of counters…off of them. Anyway, I don’t want to... I get back and… We need to ban assault weapons, high-capacity magazines.

Huh? Cutting through the Grandpa Simpson-esque communication skills, cars are not protected under the Second Amendment, and a weapon guaranteed for our self-defense against government and other predators is useless if locked away. In other words, he’s not only incoherent, to the extent there’s a thread of reason in there, it’s unconstitutional and irrational.

That’s the public Joe Biden. A man propped up by TelePrompters, his wife, and various aides who hover anxiously, waiting to pull him off the stage and herd out reporters before he says anything that is a substantive problem (such as acknowledging that Xi Jinping is, in fact, a dictator).

But what if it turns out that the private Joe Biden is even worse? Tucker Carlson interviewed Alex Jones, who says that a White House source who is a Secret Service agent tells him that Biden is barely sentient in the White House, as well as giving in completely to exhibitionism (the same thing that saw him shower with his daughter and skinny-dip in front of female Secret Service agents) (beginning at 1:18:33):

Ep. 46 The Alex Jones Interview



TIMESTAMPS:



2:46 Alex Jones predictions

15:07 Deplatforming

21:59 Dividing us on race

25:37 The border

28:09 Austin

32:12 New World Order

42:09 Brian Stelter demon video

50:57 Depopulation

1:07:51 Food

1:13:51 Whiskey

1:16:22 Presidential… pic.twitter.com/IsJAQDUzDc — Tucker Carlson (@TuckerCarlson) December 7, 2023

He is completely out of his mind. He wanders around—for the entire two-and-half years but it’s getting worse—naked in the White House. And in the middle of the night, doesn’t know who he is. They have to give him a bunch of drugs, a bunch of amphetamines in the morning, and then they’ve got to drug him at night. Sometimes he’s got to go…he’ll, like, be out for the morning for a while, but then he comes back out at night for a ball. That’s when there’s a real problem.

Tucker quickly corroborated what Alex Jones said:

He is on drugs. I have established that. And I know someone who witnessed it. I’m not guessing at this. I know someone personally who witnessed him taking amphetamines, and this was, this was during the 2016…2020 election.

I believe what Alex Jones and Tucker are saying because it’s entirely consistent with what we see in public and know about Biden’s history. Regarding the drugs, I’ve long thought that the refusal to release the visitor logs from Biden’s Delaware homes isn’t because he’s hiding visits from Chinese bagmen. Instead, it’s because the visitors are doctors charged with keeping him functional.

In many ways, there is no greater insult to the American people than the fact that the Deep State doesn’t even pretend to have a statesman at the helm. Instead, in the ultimate nose-thumbing at the voters, it’s put into place a demented old man and said, “Salute him. He’s your president.”

Image: An aged Joe Biden by AI (which pretty much looks like the real Joe Biden).