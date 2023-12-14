NewsGuard is getting worse, new MRC study shows

NewsGuard, the self-appointed arbiter of fake and real news whose aim seems to be to defund conservative news outlets of advertisers, is getting even more anti-conservative.

That's what the Media Research Center found from reviewing its "product" and has published in a new study.

According to The Federalist:

In a study published Tuesday, Media Research Center (MRC) Free Speech America found that NewsGuard, the taxpayer censorship giant self-tasked with rating media outlets on reliability, “overwhelmingly favored left-leaning outlets over right-leaning ones.” This is the third year MRC Free Speech America has exposed NewsGuard for its partisanship, and, according to MRC, NewsGuard has become “even worse” than years prior. Using AllSides, an organization that classifies media outlets by their “right” to “left” bias, “MRC researchers determined that NewsGuard provided a stellar average ‘credibility’ rating of 91/100 for ‘left’ and ‘lean left’ outlets (e.g., The New York Times, The Washington Post, TIME, Vox),” wrote MRC researchers. Meanwhile, “right” and “lean right” outlets, such as Fox News, the New York Post, and The Daily Wire, were given “an outrageously abysmal average score of 65/100.” “NewsGuard’s rating for right-leaning outlets in particular was worse than the still-low 66/100 average rating it slapped on right-leaning media across the prior two MRC studies released Jan. 6, 2023 and Dec. 13, 2021,” MRC noted.

So as they get the hooks in with big government, and ever more government contracts, it seems they are getting more orders from the government to defund the critics of government. They know which side their bread is buttered on, and the calls to 'go, fetch' from the deep states seem to be getting more numerous.

That would explain at least in part why they're getting ever more aggressive in branding more conservative media as "unreliable," while killing their own credibility with the pass they've given to the mainstream press, even when it gets caught suppressing or debunking true news and genuine news outlets which have reported on the falseness of the Steele dossier or the Hunter Biden laptop.

No wonder they're being hit with lawsuits like this one.

The U.S. and NewsGuard are "engaged in a pattern and practice of labelling, stigmatizing and defaming American media organizations that oppose or dissent from American foreign and defense policy, particularly as to Russia and Ukraine,” according to the lawsuit. The suit further alleges such efforts are accomplished by "a contract between NewsGuard’s 'Misinformation Fingerprints' program and the Department of Defense Cyber Command, an element of the Intelligence Community.” According to the suit, under the agreement, media organizations that challenge or dispute U.S. foreign and defense policy as to Russia and Ukraine are "reported to the government by NewsGuard and labelled as 'anti-U.S.', purveyors of Russian 'misinformation' and propaganda, publishing 'false content' and failing to meet journalistic standards.”

Their news "nutrition" ratings are about as reliable as the claims of tobacco industry executives in the past who claimed there was no risk to cigarette smoking. Worse still, they are now set to be taught in schools, meaning, indoctrination towards leftwingery is now to be strengthened.

And their tactics of defunding opposition outlets while claiming to be all in for free press are the same old game dictators play, depriving dissident newspapers of access to newsprint so as to keep their message from getting out without outright banning free speech.

The Federalist reports that there are growing calls for Congress to shut the federal funding spigot down on these charlatans, particularly since MRC rules that their involvement in policing speech is "unconstitutional." That's a prime First Amendment task for them, and one hopes they will keep at it. The right to free speech is the first right in our Constitution and these creeps are doing everything they can to burn it down.

Image: Pixabay / Pixabay License