Joe Biden and our empty deterrence and credibility accounts

Mark Twain said: “Age is an issue of mind over matter. If you don’t mind, it doesn’t matter.”

Joe Biden doesn’t mind, but it does matter:

Joe Biden is currently 81 years old and will turn 86 in office if he wins a second term and survives four more years on the job. Not a very promising prospect. And the concern about Biden's advancing years is heightened by aides who say that the president is oblivious to his age. Aides apparently roll their eyes when Biden says something like, ‘I feel so much younger than my age.’ Some believe Biden has no clue how old he comes across. [skip] Does Biden see his limitations? He may be rejecting the reality of his age, which would be a huge problem. He has shown frustration with some people's perception that he is too old to be commander-in-chief. ‘With regard to age, I can't even say, I guess, how old I am, I can't even say the number. It doesn't register with me,’ he said in April.

Good Lord. This from the guy who fell asleep in separate meetings with the Israeli President and Prime Minister. As always, the democrat/Socialist/Communist media did their best to “fact check” Biden’s sleepy time, proclaiming false any suggestion he nodded off. But hey, who you gonna believe? Them or the Israeli President and PM’s lyin’ eyes and ears?

It's not Biden’s age that matters, it’s his physical and mental impairment.

Image: wikimedia.org, public domain

As a POA--person of age soon to be 70—I’ve long accepted the inevitable consequences of my ever-advancing aging, which is why I recognize Biden’s refusal to accept reality not as evidence of a laudable, positive attitude, but as dangerous delusion. Without question it’s essential to think positively, to make the best of one’s declining physical and mental abilities. It’s important to eat well, sleep well, exercise, and never deny symptoms of potential illness or disease.

That’s why I stopped running more than a decade ago. I’d simply worn out my knees running mountains and marathons. I turned to bicycling, which I’d always done, but it became essential, not optional. The bare beginnings of my seven-year-older wife’s balance problem caused me to put our two wheelers behind us and turn to trikes. I’ve worn out my right shoulder too, and will get a new one in a few months. Still, I ride 60+ miles a week, lift weights, and practice Iaido, Kendo and European fencing, and shooting.

Mentally, I’m still reasonably sharp. I’ve always relied on leaving notes for myself, particularly about little things I might overlook because my brain is more or less constantly running on overdrive. It still is, but I don’t deceive myself thinking I don’t need those reminders more, because now I tend to forget such little matters. I still remember to flip off the lights in the garage 98% of the time, but it used to be 100%. As much as I think smart phones weapons of mass distraction, the calendar feature is helpful—if I remember to regularly check it.

As Harry Callahan sneered in Magnum Force: “Man’s got to know his limitations.” I’m very much aware of them and check off new, small limitations as they come. Should I refuse to recognize reality, I only hasten my inevitable decline and impose unconscionable burdens on my family and friends.

Not Joe Biden.

The evidence of his physical decline manifests in his halting, mechanical gait and his constant duels with his greatest enemy: stairs and flat, level terrain. Mentally, the evidence is constant, mounting and terrifying. He can barely produce a coherent sentence, and his teleprompter reading abilities are all but exhausted. He defined America in a single word: “asufutimaehaehfutbw.” His bizarrely sexual behavior toward little girls and women is escalating. He recently praised a little girl’s ears, and is constantly trying to sniff any girl or woman his handlers allow to come into range. He’s 81 going on 101.

Recently, his previously obsequious media cheerleaders have begun chronicling his decline, noting his handlers are increasingly alarmed. They’re trying to keep him under wraps, trying to avoid letting him say anything unscripted, but he refuses to recognize his own deterioration. The drugs aren’t working anymore and Biden’s handlers are in a panic. Should he actually end up as the d/S/C candidate for 2024 no combination of drugs will allow him to debate, and without Covid for an excuse for running a basement campaign, how to explain his plummeting poll numbers?

Americans are believing their own lying eyes and ears and their own empty bank accounts. Worse, America’s allies and enemies are doing the same. Under Biden’s handlers America’s deterrence and credibility accounts are empty. Joe can’t recognize his limitations, but our allies, and particularly our enemies, do.

Mike McDaniel is a classically trained musician, Japanese and European fencer, life-long athlete, firearm instructor and retired police officer and high school and college English teacher. His home blog is Stately McDaniel Manor.