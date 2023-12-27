Is America really the most gun violent nation?

December 21, 2023. A 24-year-old man murdered his father, then shot up a university, killing 14 and wounding 25 before killing himself. Just another horror story from gun violent America? Not quite. It happened in Prague, the Czech Republic. How can this be? Everyone knows America, because of our sinister “gun culture” is far more violent than anywhere else on Earth.

Should one have the misfortune to believe our democrat/Socialist/Communist media, they’d think America a cesspool of “gun violence,” unparalleled in all the world. Anyone daring to step outdoors is certain to be filled with lead, always by “Ultra-MAGA white supremacists,” and lately by radical Catholics, Christians who like the Latin Mass. None are apparently more violent than Christians who speak or understand Latin, or merely appreciate its connection to their history and faith.

Yes, America has more guns in private hands than any other nation, and Americans, no dummies, have been buying more than 1,000,000 guns a month for the last 4+ years. Actually, that figure derives from a million federal background checks per month, and since one may buy multiple guns with a single background check–-a single visit to a dealer—the number of guns sold is surely significantly higher. Yet, America is far safer than most nations, as this classic Bill Whittle video—Number One With A Bullet--illustrates, America is not first, tenth, not even fiftieth in the world in per capita homicides, but one hundred eleventh. The video was produced about eight years ago, but the numbers are little, if at all, changed.

Eliminating statistics from our most murderous, d/S/C ruled cities, if we had the same per capita murder rate as Plano, Texas–-.4 per 100,000–which Whittle affirms one of the best armed cities in America, we’d be not one hundred eleventh in the world, but two hundred eleventh in the world:

If not America, what are the top ten most violent countries in the world?

1) Honduras 2) Venezuela 3) United States Virgin Islands 4) Belize 5) El Salvador 6) Guatemala 7) Jamaica 8) Lesotho 9) Swaziland 10) Saint Kitts and Nevis

Note that all of these countries/territories are either socialist, strictly gun controlling, or both. Here are some other interesting facts—not “my truths—bearing on reality:

Over the 20 years from 1998 to 2017, the US had less than 1.13% of the world’s share of mass public shooters and 1.77% of its mass public shooting murders. That’s much less than the US’s 4.6% share of the world population.

This holds true for school attacks as well, which remain thankfully rare. This is not at all what the d/S/C media would have us believe. Why would they try to deceive Americans? Gun/people control. Their narratives tell us guns can be used only for ill. They’re far more likely to kill their owners and their families than criminals, and they have the mystical power to compel normal, sane people to mass murder. The Second Amendment doesn’t affirm an individual right to keep and bear arms, and America will never be “safe” until Normal Americans are disarmed. Reality is very different.

Every study done since the Clinton Administration reveals Americans successfully, defensively use guns, usually without firing a shot, from 500,000 to 2.5 million times each year. Many of these studies were done by government, particularly the CDC, before Congress, in 1996, prevented it from spending money on anti-liberty/gun “research.” The Clinton Administration tried a study, confident it would provide more ammunition for gun bans, and found 1.5 million defensive gun uses per year. They tried to bury the study, but it leaked.

We’ll never know the actual number of self-defense gun uses. Many people repel criminals and don’t report the incidents. Many blue cities don’t report such incidents either. They don’t want to reveal the depth of the failure of their pro-criminal “reform” policies, nor do they want to give any positive publicity to honest gun owners or the Second Amendment. However, we can be sure self-defense gun uses are far in excess of even the most optimistic study results.

While America is far from the most dangerous nation in the world, many of its d/S/C ruled blue cities and states are dangerous. It is that realization driving month after month of record-setting gun purchases. Many buying guns for the first time are not stereotypical Deplorables, but women, minorities, gays, lesbians, and most recently, Jews. It seems reality, once recognized and accepted, can exert a sobering influence. It’s also ironic these Americans are arming against people like themselves, or at least people they’ve always thought victims.

Human beings are potentially violent, but Americans are far from the top of the list.

Mike McDaniel is a classically trained musician, Japanese and European fencer, life-long athlete, firearm instructor and retired police officer and high school and college English teacher. His home blog is Stately McDaniel Manor.