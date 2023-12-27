Gen Z: they're more fragile and neurotic than anyone imagined

We’re not going to make it, are we? Lincoln Brown at PJ Media explains why not:

Ordering from a menu is not an essential life skill. It just involves looking at said menu, deciding what you want, and then telling your waiter or waitress about your selection… Many of us in Gen X and previous generations can merely look at a restaurant and, from our observations alone, discern what is offered on the bill of fare.[skip] But a menu, printed or otherwise, exerts too much pressure on Gen Z. The prospect of reading, choosing an item, and then (horror of horrors) talking with a previously unknown person is apparently unthinkable for some in their ranks. Yes, you read that correctly. Ordering food in public is the latest anxiety-inducing activity among the Fragilest Generation.

Image: Edvard Munch, The Scream, public domain

What more can be expected of a generation prone to suffering from microaggressions, imaginary assaults which supposed assaulters do not intend and about which they are completely unaware? What more can be expected of people “triggered” by mere words or thoughts they don’t understand, but with which they might disagree?

The New York Post notes that the British restaurant chain Prezzo recently conducted a survey. The survey asked 2000 people how relaxed they felt when dining out. A whopping 86% of Gen Z adults (if the term ‘adults’ is indeed applicable) said that they suffered from ‘menu anxiety.’ Thirty-four percent of that group said that they got so worked up that they asked a fellow diner to speak to the server for them. Forty percent become so anxious at the prospect of talking to the wait staff that they avoid going out to dinner altogether if they cannot read the menu before arriving at the restaurant. One concern is the cost of the meal, which has some legitimacy to it. Another is the possibility that one might regret one's order, which is lame. The Post said that a similar U.S. study showed that three out of ten Americans now live with the burden of menu anxiety. As in the UK, the bulk of those suffering from this nightmare are members of Gen Z.

Wow. Eighty-six percent?! Doubtless part of the problem is this is also a generation that finds it difficult to make any sort of decision. That’s why so many traffic accidents happen at intersections. It’s so much better for government to provide, to make such demanding choices. Government knows best, after all, and government is increasingly willing to demonstrate its moral and intellectual superiority.

It’s horrifying such people think themselves intellectually and morally superior, destined to rule over lesser beings. Are they able to dress or wipe themselves? Pack their lunch? But isn’t menu anxiety a brave new front in combatting toxic masculinity, or even toxic bare human competence? Decolonize the menus, revolutionary brothers and sisters! Steadfastly fight the MAGA menu oppressors!

Still, menu anxiety is encouraging. Should Gen Z and their handlers and enablers provoke a second civil war, I’m liking normal, sane American’s chances.

