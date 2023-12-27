Cackling Kamala sends Christmas greetings while cooking red meat thanks to a gas stove

After Kamala Harris was utterly roasted for posing in front of a gas stove over the Thanksgiving holiday, while being a part of a federal administration that’s actively taking ours away, the silly old broad did it again. See the image below:

Is that another gas stove? 🧐 https://t.co/oUYpz0tSHc — Rep. Mike Collins (@RepMikeCollins) December 25, 2023

And, to add to the lunacy, she also revealed that she was cooking beef Wellington—now wait just a minute, I thought this was a climate “emergency” and we all needed to switch to a more “sustainable” diet, like the cricket protein and mealworm diets pushed by Klaus Schwab and Bill Gates? Also, who can afford delicacies made from the most expensive cut of beef in this economy? A significant portion of my income is confiscated, so apparently the ruling class can dine on beef Wellington and fresh lobster, and the rapidly dying dollars I have left really don’t buy much at all.

Oh, that’s right, because this is a story of the Haves and Have-Nots, and another example of our civil “servants” living by the “rules for thee, but not for me” mantra.

The Left’s main talking point, one which has remained unchanged for decades, is that of an impending climate crisis set to destroy the planet if we don’t surrender our lives, liberty, property and wealth to big government; a huge part of that agenda is the elimination of bovines as a source of food.

How many governments have initiated farm-buying schemes and culled cows over emissions rules and “global warming” scare-mongering? From an article at Euronews Green less than a month ago:

The EU has approved a €1.5 billion scheme to buy out Dutch farmers and reduce nitrogen emissions. Over 750 Dutch farmers have signed up for a government buy-out scheme…. It is part of the Netherlands’ drive to drastically slash nitrogen emissions, a major source of which is livestock farms.

You’d think that even just for the sake of optics, Harris could at least be a little more discreet; I mean after all, it seems evident that she’s at least trying to hide the gas stove over which she is cooking. Also, one can only assume that post-meal, the plates off of which they ate were washed in a dishwashing machine (another appliance on the chopping block for the average person), and thanks to a gas water heater. (Again, this too is set to be revamped and reregulated to forge ahead with “green” tyranny.)

Alas, if the phrase “dumber than a box of rocks” were personified, it would be the woman who can’t find much to say about school buses except that they’re yellow; can’t figure out how to properly crop a picture; and who is apparently second-in-command of our great country.

Image: Public domain.