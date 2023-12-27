Federal bureaucrats fixing to receive a ‘historic’ raise

The media’s operatives reliably remind us that the Biden administration is doing a great job on tackling inflation; so why are they giving federal bureaucrats such a big raise? From a report out at Townhall yesterday:

Biden Giving Bureaucrats ‘Historic’ Raise While American families struggle to make ends meet under the effects of ‘Bidenomics,’ the president delivered a massive raise for federal civilian employees to close out 2023, hiking their wages more than five percent on average, in the biggest pay bump for bureaucrats in more than 40 years. According to the Washington Post’s story on Biden's executive order making the ‘historic’ salary increases, the federal workforce ‘will receive pay raises averaging 5.2 percent — more in some high-salary areas — under an order President Biden signed’ that ‘delivers the biggest increase to U.S. government workers since the Carter administration.’

The D.C. area is already very rich—I previously wrote a blog that referenced this: “Four of the richest ten counties in the country are around… Washington D.C., where they [federal bureaucrats] produce nothing.”

So the rich who didn’t actually earn the wealth get richer, especially when it comes time to their generous taxpayer-funded pensions. Did Biden reward them with a raise so they continue to support Biden’s policies and sabotage any efforts to bring the Biden Crime Family to justice?

Don’t forget, this is all happening while retirees who live on social security and disability, averaging a paltry $1,800 per month, only got a 3.2% increase.

The average federal employee already makes $106,462 so the average raise is over $5,000 per year, or over $400 per month, while the people on disability and social security get around $700 per year, or $60 a month.

Biden always says he wants to build the economy from the bottom up, but he gives the biggest raises to those at the top.

The workers in America earn an average $60,575 per year, or only 60% of what federal workers receive. Biden obviously cares more about government employees than the rest of us; federal pensions and health care benefits also dwarf those for the average private sector laborer.

According to Census data, a 2022 household in the median makes $74,580, or 30% less than an average federal worker—but Biden thinks federal workers deserve bigger raises. NerdWallet also noted this: “It’s a 2.3% decline from 2021 estimates of $76,330.”

And to top it off, Biden did all this by executive order. The legislative process is just too cumbersome when a dictator needs to reward political allies with the people’s money.

Everything Biden and the Democrats propose, and the media supports, involves higher taxes and a more powerful government. They must be stopped before the U.S collapses from within.

Image: Public domain.