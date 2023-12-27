Biden takes Nigeria off the religious concerns list, 150 Christians massacred on Christmas Eve

Anybody notice how many Nigerian Christians got slaughtered on Christmas Eve by Muslim terrorists this year?

According to Fox News:

Nomadic herders in Nigeria killed at least 140 people during a Christmas Eve rampage through 15 villages, according to media reports. The hours-long attacks happened in the country's central Plateau state as suspected nomadic herders used firearms and machetes on their victims, Reuters reported. "As I am talking to you, in Mangu local governorate alone, we buried 15 people. As of this morning, in Bokkos, we are counting not less than 100 corpses. I am yet to take stock of (the deaths in) Barkin Ladi," Plateau Gov. Caleb Mutfwang said in a broadcast on the local Channels Television. "It has been a very terrifying Christmas for us here in Plateau." The violence was the bloodiest in the country since 2018, when more than 200 people were killed amid clashes between farmers and herders.

That 'nomadic herder' tripe from Fox is like calling Somali pirates 'local fishermen' or Gaza terrorists 'Palestinian civilians.' These are brute barbarians infected with Islamist fanaticism doing things barbarians do. Romantic? Pastoral? Not these guys. They don't get a pass for primitive thuggery. They are fanatics on the same level as ISIS or the Taliban, filthy dirtbags who are attempting to impress the other dirtbags in a vile gang dynamic.

Here is some footage from Twitter:

160 Christian Nigerians were killed by Muslim militias in a series of attacks against 20 villages over Christmas



Did international media make it front page news? Was there a “Million-Man March“ in London?



Mass-burials of the victims are starting.



🇳🇬 pic.twitter.com/7N3HmqXjnu — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) December 27, 2023

It's reminiscent of the horrors that visited Israel last October 7, the suffering immense, and the people persecuted clearly for their religious identity.

These aren't run of the mill Christians, either, they are intense practitioners of their faith, too, like the early Christians, like the ones thrown to the lions in Rome or martyred in other gruesome ways, the likes of whose remains fill the catacombs -- St. George, St. Philomena, St. Agatha ... the holy Nigerians.

We had a Nigerian priest over yesterday evening - we spoke about what is happening to Christians in Nigeria. Yet, he informed us that all the seminaries are FULL. So much courage and bravery in the face of such persecution. https://t.co/aQI3IDo43c — Clara Campbell (@ClaraFCampbell) December 27, 2023

Weekly Mass attendance in Nigeria where Catholics face severe persecution in the hands of Islamist terrorist groups is 93 percent. pic.twitter.com/Ge94KGAMPN — Sachin Jose (@Sachinettiyil) December 27, 2023

What a terrible specter this is, and what's terrifying is that it's not stopping, the people perpetrating it are doing this to attract global terror funding (of which Hamas and the Iranians have a lot of) and the Nigerian government is allowing to happen. This evil has been going on for awhile now, but this time we are seeing dramatically higher numbers of victims.

Many Catholics in the states, and I am one of them, know just how intense Nigerian Catholics are because we are privileged to have Nigerian priests. I've met them in Michigan, in the Bay Area, in Los Angeles and more. And yes, kidnapping is common of their relatives and killings and other mayhem are common, too. Yet they still carry on.

Which brings us to President "Devout Catholic" Joe Biden: What's he doing about this?

About what you'd expect, he's making it easier for the killers to kill and kill again.

According to a CNA news item that ran in Catholic World Report, less than two weeks ago:

In 2020, the State Department designated Nigeria a Country of Particular Concern (CPC) in the State Department’s International Religious Freedom Report. The country was placed on the list “for having engaged in or tolerated particularly severe violations of religious freedom.“ Then, in 2021, the Biden administration removed Nigeria, a nation notorious for extreme levels of religious persecution, from the CPC list. “As religious freedom advocates and proponents, and leaders of grassroots organizations with millions of American members, we appeal to you to urgently respond to the Department of State’s failure to adequately address egregious, systematic, and ongoing religious persecution in Nigeria as required by the International Religious Freedom Act (IRFA) of 1998,” said the Dec. 12 letter with 29 signatories. Catholic clergy in particular have been targeted in the West African nation. Aid to the Church in Need reported that since early 2022, 100 Catholic priests in the country have been abducted and still haven’t been freed, with 20 being murdered, the letter said. In recent months, one priest was kidnapped while visiting the sick and another religious brother was kidnapped and murdered. The letter also calls for the appointment of a special envoy for Nigeria and the Lake Chad region and urges members of Congress to support and co-sponsor legislation co-authored by New Jersey Republican Rep. Chris Smith and Texas Democratic Rep. Henry Cuellar. That legislation would call for the State Department to appoint the envoy and designate Nigeria as a CPC. Citing reporting from the Christian religious freedom watchdog Open Doors, the letter said that a “staggering” 90% of Christians killed worldwide for their faith in 2022 were murdered in Nigeria, an increase of 10% from the previous year.

What a terrible picture that is.

Susan Crabtree at RealClearPolitics also has an excellent report from around the same time.

And Joe Biden takes them of the "countries of particular concern" list with that kind of activity in those kinds of percentages?

If this isn't a country of particular concern, the country of particular concern, what is?

Seems the persecution of Christians turns the old puppet's shriveled heart to stone.

Odds are, the reason that happened is that the U.S. needs Nigeria to pump oil for it. Biden won't budge on drilling our own, so somebody else needs to pump it, and such countries, as Venezuela can tell you, get amazingly good treatment from the Bidenites, no matter what their human rights record.

It's outrageous. This attack on Christmas eve marks are sharp escalation in attacks against Christians. If Joe Biden can only enable their killers by taking the pressure off the government where these terrorists nest, it won't be long before other groups persecute Christians elsewhere in an emboldening effect. That's Biden's failed foreign policy at work, where evil triumphs because "good" men (O.K., it's a stretch) do nothing, where good cannot be distinguished from bad, and where the innocent suffer.

