Entire nativity scene beheaded in Germany

An entire nativity scene was left beheaded and handless this past weekend in the German city of Rüsselsheim, and local police are looking into a “possible” religious motive behind the vandalism—I’m no detective, but after bringing in tens of thousands of 6th and 7th century barbarians who hate infidels (but especially Jews and Christians), I’d suspect so.

According to a report out a Remix News yesterday:

The attack featured the figures, primarily made out of Styrofoam, having their hands severed and their heads removed; some of them were also knocked over. The figures, which were displayed in the town’s market square, were found by a passerby on Sunday morning. All the figures lost their heads, including baby Jesus, Mary, Joseph, the three kings, and a donkey.

(To be honest though, I’m surprised the donkey was simply killed instead of sexually assaulted.)

Below you can see an image of the scene:

Germany: Nativity scene figures beheaded - https://t.co/PCakIDxH4b — Robert Spencer (@jihadwatchRS) December 19, 2023

Like I noted above, the suspect(s) remain unidentified, but what kind of person is known for lopping off heads and hands for fun and punishment? Robert Spencer, the brilliant mind behind Jihad Watch also blogged about the incident, and opened his piece with this:

Who could have done such a thing? Might it be someone who thinks that those who believe in the divinity of Christ are ‘unbelievers’ (Qur’an 5:17, 5:72), and ‘when you meet the unbelievers, strike the necks’ (Qur’an 47:4)?

Oh, I think it might be.

Or what about this, from the U.S. Office of Justice Programs:

Under Islamic law, Hudud crimes (apostasy, revolt against the ruler, theft, highway robbery, adultery, slander, and drinking alcohol) carry penalties that include the amputation of hands and feet, flogging, and death.

(Just last week, I wrote a blog on another anti-Christmas incident in Germany, one in which a gang of self-identified Muslims attacked a man dressed as Santa Claus, declaring the country now belonged to them.)

Is the decapitation of those worshiping Jesus Christ a prelude of what the cultural enrichers intend to do to those who “insult Islam”?

What common theme (and denominator) do you see?

"ReLiGiOn Of PeAcE" 🥴 pic.twitter.com/RZDMgiGYwy — Olivia Murray (@americaliv1) December 20, 2023

I suspect so. From Pew Research, in 2017:

Between 2010 and 2016, the number of Muslims living in Germany rose from 3.3 million (4.1% of the population) to nearly 5 million (6.1%), while the rest of the population shrank modestly from 77.1 million to 76.5 million. Immigration has been a major factor in the growth of Germany’s Muslim population. But, even if there is no more immigration, Muslims will continue to increase as a share of Germany’s population in future decades because German Muslims, on average, are much younger and have more babies than Germans as a whole.

In 2015, a National Review issue included an essay from political commentator Kevin D. Williamson, who articulated that “the Left’s general model of progress” was this: “The opening gambit is a plea for tolerance, and the end game is a bayonet.” It’s a fantastic aphorism, which can be applied to a number of anti-West ideologies, including Islam—although with a slight tweak. “Islam’s general model of progress” when conquering a Western nation is this: “The opening gambit is a plea for tolerance, and the end gambit is a saif.”

Hopefully this little stunt just caused a surge in AfD popularity.

