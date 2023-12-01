DeSantis/Newsom debate—Newsom lost bigtime

As any resident of California can tell you, just about every word out of Newsom’s mouth in this debate was a lie. Under his terms of office, the quality of life in California has declined tragically. As the charts showed, crime is up, far worse than Florida. Hundreds of thousands of locals who used to love downtown for music, theater, museums, no longer go there. It’s too dangerous. San Francisco is in worse shape than LA… as everyone knows. He was far, far worse than DeSantis during the Covid nonsense. Our lockdowns, and mask and vax mandates were tyrannical. California is ranked 38th for pre-K–12 education; Florida is ranked #1. Our schools were stupidly closed for two years during Covid. We tried to recall him, but most believe he cheated to defeat the recall. No one here thinks he has done a good job. He is the Biden of California.

San Francisco’s miserable decline on his watch is common knowledge. The streets are filled with drug-users, homeless people defecating in the streets, and shoplifting and carjackings are permitted. The police can do nothing—they are not allowed. Naturally, hundreds of businesses have closed. Newsom cleaned it up for China’s President Xi, and lined the streets with Chinese flags! Four hundred American CEOs gave Xi, a dictator of whom Mao would be proud, a standing ovation! What does that tell us? Our CEOs are amoral creeps who only care about money, not people; that they admire Xi is a sad commentary on U.S. corporations. Elon Musk was there of course.

Newsom is a pathological liar. Everything he claimed about California was a lie, as was what he said about Florida in his feeble attempt to slime DeSantis. Inflation at 3%! It’s more like 15% here. Our gas prices are the highest in the country. He lied about the sexualized and pornographic material that his party demands be in our elementary and middle schools—his wife produces some of that material. He is owned by the teachers’ union. He lied about books he said are banned in Florida. Flat out lies. Florida has a sensible policy re: such material. Our streets are filled with blitzed transients, their tents, and their shopping carts filled with all manner of detritus. Many of them are aggressive, most are drug-addicted and/or mentally ill. But their rising numbers definitely affect the quality of life here which is why so many thousands are leaving for Florida or Texas. He pushes the whole panoply of green energy boondoggles that are meant only to control how we live, travel, eat, and work. Half of the EV charging stations in this state do not work.

Worst of all was Newsom’s defense of the Biden administration that has done incalculable damage to the nation. Eight to twelve million illegal aliens from countries all over the world, most of whom are military-age men, thousands from China and from Muslim nations that are Sharia-supremacist, have crossed into America. They are given phones, money, and shelter at a cost of $451 billion a year to American taxpayers. This is what the Biden administration that Newsom celebrates hath wrought. The Hamas attack of October 7th on Israel barely came up in the debate, enough for Newsom to pander and admit Hamas is a terrorist organization, but it’s a safe bet that like Biden, he speaks with a forked tongue and would happily stab Israel in the back behind the scenes. That is exactly what Biden and Blinken are doing. But the Hamas attack has exposed the vicious anti-Semitism that far too many of our university students have been taught to embrace by the leftists who control higher education. These pathetic young people chanting “from the river to the sea” seem to be oblivious as to what the chant means: the total annihilation of Israel and every last Jewish citizen. Then Newsom accused DeSantis of anti-Semitism! Florida probably has the largest Jewish population outside of NY; they’ve moved there for a variety of very good reasons. To accuse DeSantis of anti-Semitism was a particularly low and absurd blow. Newsom is a cad.

Tucker Carlson gave a speech in Las Vegas last week in which he said that “Newsom is the single most ruthless and evil person I’ve ever seen in politics.” Watching Newsom tonight proves Carlson is a very good judge of character. Newsom’s malevolent, self-serving nature came through loud and clear. DeSantis may not yet be presidential material but is a decent man who clearly loves his state and his country. Newsom only loves himself. God save us from him ever becoming anything beyond a failed governor of California.

