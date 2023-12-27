Cuban death squads get a rebrand

Apparently the Cuban communists finally wised up, and they’ve traded in the “extrajudicial assassinations” for judicial ones; according to Christian Caruzo at Breitbart in an article published yesterday, Cuba’s Communist Party recently “approved changes to the nation’s health code” that—yes, you all know where this is going—upon implementation, will permit the state to euthanize its subjects. For compassion’s sake of course. From Caruzo:

‘The right of people to a dignified death is recognized in end-of-life decisions, which may include the limitation of therapeutic effort, continuous or palliative care, and valid procedures that end life,’ the corresponding text in the final draft of the legislation reportedly read.

…

State media claimed that the euthanasia provision is allegedly meant for ‘people with chronic degenerative and irreversible diseases, with intractable suffering, who are in an agonizing or terminal phase of life or who have suffered injuries that place them in this condition.’

I wonder how many “accidents” are fixing to befall political dissidents or other “undesirables,” ones that could place these poor unfortunate souls in a position of “intractable suffering” that demands an end by euthanasia.

Cuba’s socialized medicine system (or more recognizable to American leftists as “universal healthcare”), has long been touted by prominent Democrats as an ideal. Michael Moore’s 2007 documentary Sicko heaped sycophantic praise on the institution compared to the evil capitalist American system. In Sean Penn’s 2016 glowing review of Fidel Castro, Penn, like the leftist idiots before him, honed in on Cuban “healthcare” (and “literacy”), while ignoring the slaughter of the civilians (because Castro had promised he would do better), and noted that Cuba “exports more doctors worldwide” than any other country (while also leaving out that “medical exports” were the number one source of export revenue for the Castro regime. Barack Obama, on numerous occasions, lauded Cuba for making “enormous achievements” regarding healthcare; as a Forbes reporter wrote, Obama was “effusive” in his praise. Notorious Marxist Angela Davis said this: “Cuba has the best health care system in the entire area … and in many respects [it’s] much better than the U.S.”

Inevitably though, socialized medicine requires rationing—which is why the system is now actually in ruin—and, equally inevitably, rationing always requires death. Communist governments have a lot of problems, and euthanasia kills lots of birds (people) with one stone—which is why the regime’s vehicle of choice is completely predictable. The only thing that surprises me is that it took these murderers so long to figure out that “euthanasia” and “dignified death” was better press than “death squad.”

I’m wondering if the firing squad is considered a “valid procedure” to end-of-life “care”? Probably.

Image: Public domain.