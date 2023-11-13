Baby Indi’s death is more evidence the UK ‘health’ system is reviving the Nazi-era ‘medicine’

Today, baby Indi Gregory, the little eight-month-old girl at the center of a British legal battle was taken from her home under a police presence, dragged to a hospice center, and killed by “health professionals” when they forcibly removed her life support—after all, they were just following (court) orders.

In 1996 Dr. Leo Alexander, a Boston-based physician who was a “medical investigator” for Secretary of War Robert P. Patterson, as well as a “key medical advisor” at the Nuremberg Trials, penned a research paper titled, “Medical Science Under Dictatorship” and I’m sure you’ve either read this paper or you can probably guess what Alexander covered, but naturally, he analyzed and detailed Nazi-era “medicine.” From his paper:

Science under dictatorship becomes subordinated to the guiding philosophy of the dictatorship. Irrespective of other ideologic trappings, the guiding philosophic principle of recent dictatorships, including that of the Nazis, has been Hegelian in that what has been considered ‘rational utility’ and corresponding doctrine and planning has replaced moral, ethical and religious values. … In the medical profession this expressed itself in a rapid decline in standards of professional ethics. Medical science in Nazi Germany collaborated with this Hegelian trend particularly in the following enterprises: the mass extermination of the chronically sick in the interest of saving ‘useless’ expenses to the community as a whole[.]

“Science” has fallen to the whims of a regime’s “guiding philosophy” time and again, but for some reason, it’s a lesson few can learn. Inevitably, socialized medicine always means an allotment of resources, and just like it did in the 1930s, the same holds true today around a hundred years later—when a society and a government don’t believe in the sanctity of human life, and a medical system is run by said government, “useless expenses” are mitigated, meaning, innocent people are murdered. Rationing always necessitates death.

