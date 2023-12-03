Cosmopolitan magazine wants its readers to admire satanic ritual abortions

As Cosmopolitan’s CEO, Helen Gurley Brown took the magazine from being a high-end literary magazine and turned it into the ultimate guide for single women in the swinging '60s. Now, under the aegis of Jessica Giles, Cosmopolitan is promoting satanic abortions as a way to undo “the religious right’s grip on abortion laws.” It’s stories such as these that make me wonder whether the 2024 election even matters, given that I honestly don’t see how a culture can walk back from this abyss.

In 1962, one of the biggest bestsellers in America was Brown’s Sex and the Single Girl. That book, which coincided with the advent of the Pill, probably did more than anything else to advance the sexual revolution. That’s because Brown encouraged women to leave the home, get jobs, and have sexual relationships without the benefit of marriage, a concept that, not long before, had been anathema to Americans across the political, geographic, and cultural spectrum.

Three years later, Cosmopolitan magazine, which had been seeing its readership dramatically decline, asked Brown to step in as editor to help turn the magazine around. Brown was up to the job, turning Cosmopolitan (or Cosmo, as it was known for short) into a magazine about women and sex. It was, in essence, an extension of her book, telling women how to optimize their sex lives, whether by dressing to attract men or by giving them tricks for the bedroom.

In the early years, Cosmo stood out from other women’s magazines. Publications such as Glamour and Seventeen were still giving dating advice for nice girls who wanted to get married and start families, while Vogue was just telling its readers how to look ultra-chic. In stark contrast, Cosmo was telling how best to pick up guys in bars and what to do with them once you’d brought them home.

Image: Screen grab of Cosmopolitan article supporting Satanic abortions. Fair use.

With the passing decades, the distinction between all these magazines began to blur. Now, Teen Vogue is telling young girls how to have anal sex and giving advice about gifts for that friend who had an abortion. (And if you’re wondering why young people support Gazan culture, which is profoundly misogynistic and homophobic, while attacking Israel, which is not, that grotesque set of values got help from Teen Vogue, too.)

The problem for a publication like Cosmo is to stay cutting-edge in a world where your competitors keep diving deeper into the muck with you. One way to stand out would be to be classier than the next publication. That, however, is not the path that Jessica Giles, the current editor-in-chief, has chosen for Cosmo. Instead, Giles, a veteran of The New Yorker, Vogue, Glamour, Marie Claire and Teen Vogue, has opted for the ultimate debasement. Cosmo is encouraging its readers to view with admiration satanic ritual abortions:

The women’s magazine details the specifics of how the “ritiual” abortion is meant to take place and writes favorably about The Satanic Temple (TST) and their New Mexico abortion clinic named after Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito’s mother. Cosmo writes that for The Satanic Temple, “abortion is a religious ritual—one they argue deserves legal protection even in restrictive states.” The Satanic Temple also claims that “a uterus is private property that comes with a set of ownership rights that do not extend to an uninvited fetus.” “So how does a Satanic abortion ceremony even work?” Cosmo asked. “Patients of all faiths are welcome at Samuel Alito’s Mom’s Satanic Abortion Clinic in New Mexico. Along with medical counsel, TST offers free ceremonial support to everyone. Abortion ceremonies are totally optional—and customizable.” Cosmo then describes an “abortion ritual” recommended by the Satan worshipers.

It doesn’t matter whether you believe in Satan to find this beyond appalling. It’s what Satan stands for that should horrify us all.

No matter how leftists try to dress up “Satan,” the fact is that Satan is understood to be the antithesis of God. Whether you believe in God, the Judeo-Christian God stands for two important things: Noahide and Mosaic morals and a reverence for the value of human life that has morphed into our American concept of individual liberty.

Understood this way, those who embrace Satanism, whether they believe in Satan or God, are explicitly siding with a world that rejects the principles that are the bedrock of Western culture. It was not a pretty world.

In the pagan world that preceded Judeo-Christian culture, human sacrifice, especially child sacrifice, was normative.

Slavery was omnipresent. It was Exodus that recognized slaves as humans with rights, the Ten Commandments that made stealing a moral wrong that eventually had to be applied to a person’s liberty, and Christianity that took these ideas and embraced abolition.

Tyranny was practically the only form of government because the idea of Might Making Right was untempered by individual rights.

In other words, if you want to know what a satanic world looks like, look at a world governed by Sharia law. I’m not saying that Muslims are Satanists. I’m just saying that theirs is the modern equivalent of a world that has none of the values that belief in the Judeo-Christian God has advanced.

We are a very sick society, and we have eleven months within which to turn that around—that is, we have until the next election. If Biden retakes the White House, the American experiment is over in every way. The Constitution will be a dead letter, and American culture and values will have been ground into the dust.

The coming year will be beyond ugly, but keep your eye on the ball, which is to have Republicans prevail in November 2024—and to let them know that, once in office, they’d better abandon their Uniparty, Vichy ways.