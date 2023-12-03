Chris Cuomo is ‘open’ to voting for Trump

Chris Cuomo, brother of ousted New York governor Andrew Cuomo, was and is a garden-variety leftist. He had a top seat at CNN but got the boot when he was #MeToo’d, just as his brother was. Now, Cuomo, who spent years bloviating about how evil Trump was as president, has said he’s “open” to voting for him.

I can’t think of anything nice to say about Chris Cuomo. During all his years in media, he was a reliable Democrat party hack. His loyalties were unsurprising, given that both his father, Mario, and his brother served as Democrat governors of New York State. Throughout the Trump presidency, he was one of the head cheerleaders for the “Trump is Evil Incarnate” school of reporting.

When the #MeToo movement sparked sexual assault accusations about Andrew, Cuomo was there for his brother. According to CNN reports, he joined his brother for strategic discussions about how to manage the accusations against him. Because Cuomo reported on the news, CNN said this was inappropriate, despite Cuomo having said that he wouldn’t cover his brother’s story. It didn’t help that the NY Attorney General then revealed that Cuomo used his media sources to try to dig up information on his brother’s accusers and that he continued to give his brother advice about dealing with the media.

Things got worse for Cuomo a few months later when he found himself in the #MeToo crosshairs. This time around, rather than an employee accusing a boss of misconduct, it was Cuomo’s boss who accused him of misconduct. Naturally, after this, the left-on-left #MeToo floodgates were opened, and another accusation came along. If Cuomo’s brother had still been governor, he might have lasted, because the accusations were pretty weak sauce. However, now that Andrew Cuomo was disgraced, Chris had less value, and CNN gave him the boot.

Cuomo is currently employed by NewsNation and has an eponymous show, “Cuomo.” In addition to interviewing other people on his show, Chris also appears on other people’s shows. Last week, he was on the PBD Podcast, with Patrick Bet-David, a show that bills itself as a “podcast for independent and critical thinkers.”

(Bet-David, incidentally, is an interesting person. He came to America when he was 10, in 1989, because his family no longer wanted to live in Iran’s Islamic Republic.” After high school, he served in the 101st Airborne Division for three years, before eventually making his way to Harvard Business School. Since then, he’s made lots of money with various business enterprises.)

I don’t know the context in which Cuomo’s statements about the upcoming election arose, and I’m not going back to listen to the podcast. It’s enough that a clip has gone viral in which Cuomo says that he’s open to voting for Trump because America can survive another Trump presidency, just as it can survive another Biden presidency. The thing about a Trump presidency, though, is that he feels the world is more hostile to America now than it was with Trump in the White House:

NEW: Former CNN host Chris Cuomo appears to be open to voting for Donald Trump in 2024 over Joe Biden.



Things are so bad that a Cuomo brother is open to voting for Trump. Wild times.



During the interview with @PBDsPodcast, Cuomo said that at least under Trump, people didn't… pic.twitter.com/V65izh1pAL — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) November 30, 2023

As always with Chris, he’s a little incoherent when off script and, of course, he’s being cagey so he has plausible deniability. But the fact remains that the same man who spent four years demonizing Trump seems to be saying that America was safer under Trump. That’s a sea change from the song he was singing a few years ago, and it’s noteworthy because I’m sure he’s not the only one having thoughts like these.