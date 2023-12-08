Cosmopolitan magazine touts 'Satanic-themed” abortions

Cosmopolitan, the iconic magazine of hedonistic feminists, recently took to its Instagram page to explain how to have a Satanic-themed abortion. “Cosmo” specifically mentioned a "ceremonial" service performed at the "Samuel Alito’s Mom’s Satanic Abortion Clinic,” a disgusting reference to Justice Samuel Alito who wrote an opinion helping to overturn Roe v. Wade. Prior to that post, the classy mag had shared an article about the Satanic abortion clinic, dreamily speculating about how history might have been altered if Alito’s mom had chosen to abort him instead of giving birth to him.

AT managing editor Andrea Widburg wrote about that here.

Cosmopolitan’s Instagram post asked: "What’s it like to have a Satanic abortion? For Jessica* [a fake name to keep the woman anonymous], a 37-year-old mother of three who received abortion medication via Samuel Alito’s Mom’s Satanic Clinic, ‘the experience was just very supportive.’ While she’s not a Satanist, Jessica decided to incorporate a few ceremonial elements into her solo abortion experience. ‘Why not?’ she thought. The overall messaging just clicked with her."

Can’t blame her. Who among us hasn’t pondered what it is like to receive abortion “medication” at a Satanic clinic?

The post also included a series of slides exhibiting the steps necessary to have a ritualized abortion ceremony as prescribed by The Satanic Temple. Steps such as staring at one’s own reflection before taking an abortion pill and saying, "One’s body is inviolable, subject to one’s own will alone." Did “Jessica” do that before getting injected with COVID-19 shots? Just curious. Inquiring minds want to know.

The slides also helpfully noted that one can "include as many loved ones as they’d like" in the ceremony and "light candles or even dress up — whatever makes them feel empowered." Light candles, dress up…and invite the whole extended family to the Satanic abortion! Perhaps consider filming it, too! Why not make Satanically exterminating your baby into an affair you—and your loved ones—will remember for the rest of your life?!

The ritual is concluded by declaring, "By my body, my blood; by my will, it is done." Well, yes. (Though it’s mostly your baby’s blood.)

According to Cosmopolitan, the premise—the raison d’ệtre-- of this clinic, is to use religion as a vehicle to protect abortion rights. Then why not use religion, especially the Christian religion, to protect murder? Pride? Greed? Lust? Envy? Gluttony? Wrath? Sloth? The Seven Deadly Sins. And abortion is literally deadly.

“Satanic abortion ceremony?”

Seems redundant to me.

