Claudine ‘no check for you’ Gay

A bit like Bob Dylan's "Sad-eyed lady of the lowlands Where the sad-eyed prophet says that no man comes," Harvard President Claudine Gay is finding out that the man with the check is not coming these days or leaving anything of value by her gate.

Yes, the check is not in the mail. Can't blame the Post Office for this one. Let's check the latest story:

Another billionaire has snapped his checkbook shut to Harvard University. Businessman Len Blavatnik and his family foundation have paused their millions of dollars in funding to the Ivy League as it stands behind president Claudine Gay despite accusations she stood by as students spewed antisemitic rhetoric on campus, according to a report. The Harvard Business School alumnus will halt his funding until the university directly addresses what he sees as rampant antisemitism at the school, a person with direct knowledge of the matter told Bloomberg. Blavatnik and his wife, Emily, have donated at least $270 million to Harvard, with about $200 million directly benefiting the medical school. What it will take for the elite institution to win back the Access Industries founder’s financial support is unclear.

A Wexner, an Ackman, and a Blavatnik and pretty soon Harvard will have a tough time paying the lights. Well, not quite, but it's hard to run a university if the alumni with deep pockets think that you tolerate attacks on Jews.

President Gay's problem is that she lives in a world surrounded by people obsessed with the oppressor and the oppressed. In that world, the oppressor is an ally of the U.S. and the oppressed is anyone who claims an "ism." It's all about skin color and gender in that corner of the world. Character? That's just something that Martin Luther King said years ago.

So it's time for President Gay to move on and enter a reeducation camp where she can dewoke herself.

On Day 1, she can learn that the U.S. is the best place in the planet for a Black woman to grow up in.

On Day 2, she can learn that Israel lets women get advanced degrees and her "oppressed" neighbors don't.

On Day 3, she can learn that the Founding Fathers were more than people who owned slaves.

On Day 4, she can explain who on earth makes all those Palestine flags that magically go up every tine that some “ism” is itching the wokes.

On Day 5, she can bring some reality to the gang marching with the “Queers for Palestine” placards. My late Cuban mother had a word for people like that.

Anyway, you get the idea.

Move on and let someone make Harvard a place of learning again.

P.S. Check out my blog for posts, podcasts and videos.

Image: Purple Slog