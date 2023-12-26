Is censorship, doxxing, and cancel culture the answer to culling sympathy for terrorists?

The sad fact is that America’s First Amendment was more of an ideal than a reality. Everyone aspired to it, but there were times that it was tossed aside.

The Alien and Sedition Acts of 1798 (which “remain controversial to this day”), restricted free speech and the press, “particularly when it was critical of the president or the government.” In 1835, the U.S. Postal Service censored material disseminated by abolitionists; between 1861 and 1865, newspapers that failed to adequately support the war effort were targeted and thoroughly suppressed. In the 20th century, President Woodrow Wilson went after those who opposed World War I.

And there is de facto gate-keeping censorship, like that which comes from Hollywood and the networks, or the social media giants.

Now, while it’s certainly not been totalitarian (just look at the mainstream outlets pushing the “free Palestine” narrative now), Jewish media chiefs—William Paley of CBS, David Sarnoff of RCA/NBC, and Michael Eisner of ABC— arguably created a Jewish influence in the media, which in turn created a “gate-keeping” world, and criticism of Israel was kept to a minimum until….

The invention of the internet.

Then all hell broke loose. I remember that in the 1990s, the ADL was sounding an alarm, and they had good reason to—neo-Nazi websites were sprouting up like weeds. The gate-keepers had been flanked.

The problem here was one of logic. If one thinks that “official sources” or one side is dishonest, it does not automatically mean that the other side is better. If one hates network TV, that does not mean that social media is an improvement. If one thinks America is too friendly with Israel, that does not mean Nazism or Arabism is better or more honest… because they certainly aren’t. In the case of Israel, their Arab opponents are so conditioned to resort to theatrical lying, they’ve earned the “Pallywood” name.

And today’s kids, who have no grounding in a concept of truth, have no ability to discern fact, fiction, or even matters which look suspicious. The kids come to the internet with preconceived notions, and look for videos which reinforce those preconceptions. Growing up “Woke,” and assuming that Western civilization is evil, Gen Z largely gravitates to anything that will slam Israel, or the Judeo-Christian culture in general.

It is not that Israel does not ever spin its side of the story. I have found supporters of Israel can often start with some lame talking points. Please do not tell me ever again that Palestinians “do not exist.” Unfortunately, “Palestinians” do exist. If they didn’t, there would not be a problem.

But Israel’s mistakes are usually confined to exaggerations or distortions, while pro-Arab lies are positively delusional. Arab lies are magnitudes worse.

Of the 20,000 civilians who died in Gaza, how many were really Hamas soldiers? Why doesn’t the media point this out?

How can a society which puts its women in burqas, murders them for “honor,” and sexually mutilates them, claim to be fighting for freedom? Why doesn’t this occur to Gen Z?

Objectively, Israel is far more civilized.

Which brings us back to censorship; what should the West do when mindless Islamic drivel floods social media?

Many Jewish groups advocate a form of censorship and doxxing. They want “Palestinian” sympathizers fired from their jobs—but the problem is that such tactics can be turned against Jews. From MSN:

Last month, billionaire Bill Ackman called for Harvard to release the names of Harvard students who signed a letter blaming Israel for the October 7 terrorist attacks by Hamas. His explanation? So that he and other business leaders wouldn't hire them.

This will backfire.

What has to be done is to realize that problems which took decades to create will not be solved so easily.

We have to get rid of Woke. We have to get rid of “diversity” programs and return to meritocracy. We have to teach our children that brutal (read Islamic) cultures do not merit nationhood.

I do not support Israel because Israel is perfect—I support Israel because Islam is far worse. If Hamas is defeated, the world will be a safer place. If Hamas is allowed to survive, it will come back emboldened.

The solution is to economically arm-twist the Arab world into taking in the Gazans, not to send them to the West, and certainly not to ask Israel to stop this necessary excision.

As for censorship, I do not like it, but in war, a degree of censorship can be justified. Nor do I like doxxing—the woman at that link is an idiot, but she does not deserve to be fired or expelled over a sign. However, academia should take a hint.

Image generated by AI.