Citizens demand COVID justice from attorneys general

Seeking justice for their deceased loved ones and believing that another pandemic is likely, citizens in Florida and Texas (and possibly other states) are requesting that their state attorneys general investigate alleged crimes committed by numerous high-level officials (identified below) prior to and during the COVID-19 pandemic for violations of state criminal statutes.

Attorneys with the Vires Law Group, headquartered in West Palm Beach, Florida, have prepared extensive legal briefs pro bono, soon to be filed with each state’s attorney general. For various reasons, it is believed that federal prosecutors will not pursue the actions requested herein.

The citizens believe that it is important to conduct these investigations and, if warranted, indict and prosecute persons found guilty of violations of state criminal laws. Such action may be instrumental in deterring the same or similar crimes by health care personnel and other officials during a future pandemic or other health emergency.

In Florida, an investigation has been requested by 32 families of loved ones lost during the COVID-19 pandemic. In Texas, 40 families are requesting the same type investigation.

Persons accused of crimes include

Anthony Fauci, ex-director, National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases

Cliff Lane, deputy director, National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases

Francis Collins, ex-director, National Institutes of Health

Deborah Birx, ex–White House COVID response coordinator

Rochelle Walensky, ex-director, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

Stephen Hahn, ex-commissioner, Federal Drug Administration

Robert Redford, ex-director, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

Peter Daszak, president, Eco-Health Alliance

Administrators and health care providers of various hospital systems and facilities providing care to patients in Florida and Texas.

In Florida , alleged crimes per Florida criminal statute include a) 1st- and 2nd-degree murder while committing acts of terrorism; b) 1st- and 2nd-degree murder while committing aggravated abuse of the elderly and disabled; c) aggravated manslaughter of the elderly, disabled, or children; and d) racketeering under the Florida RICO Act.

In Texas , alleged crimes per Texas penal code include a) capital murder; b) murder;

c) manslaughter; d) trafficking of persons; e) participation in enterprise through racketeering or unlawful debt collection; f) engaging in organized criminal activity; g) injury to a child, elderly individual, or disabled individual; h) abandoning or endangering a child, elderly individual, or disabled individual; and i) unlawful restraint.

The above filings with state attorneys general are indicative of the justice desired by tens of thousands of Americans for the deaths of loved ones alleged to have been caused by the policies and actions of the above named individuals. More of these filings with state attorneys general may soon be on the horizon.

Paul S. Gardiner is a retired Army officer, Vietnam veteran, and avid lover of America. He is a graduate of the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, the University of Alabama, and the U.S. Army War College.

Image via Flickr, public domain.