Auto dealerships turning into EV boneyards?

When you have seasoned criminals running the legislative process, it should come as no surprise that you get a government saturated with theft, money laundering, and corruption.

Yesterday, The Wall Street Journal published a new report, revealing this:

Electric-vehicle sales growth hit a speed bump in the U.S. this year, and the impact is being felt throughout the industry.

The authors of the article suggest that the “relatively high prices” of E.V.s might have something to do with the people’s “hesitancy” to make the switch—because apparently the average $54k for an E.V. (which is $5k more than the average gas vehicle) is only a “relatively high” cost for a car. They also noted that because of the “speed bump” in sales, the inventory isn’t moving. Shocker. Under Bidenomics, few have the money to dump into a vehicle that can’t really be trusted. From the report:

Electric-vehicle sales began to stall in the latter half of this year, a move that car executives attributed to the relatively high prices of electric models. As a result, electric cars and trucks are piling up on dealer lots, causing auto companies to reassess their investment plans.

Now mind you, this is despite all the money that companies themselves have poured into E.V. development, on top of the billions we too have been forced to dump into the scheme via government extortion. This really is lunacy. The entire industry is subsidized up by the taxpayer, as well as the E.V. owners themselves—a month or so ago, I wrote an essay on a new report that found that taxpayers are covering more than 93% of the cost to “fuel” battery-powered cars. We’ve been invoiced for tax breaks and new charging stations (that still haven’t even been built after years), our infrastructure crumbles faster thanks to the weight of E.V.s on the road, and all those fires they cause? Yeah, all our insurance rates go up to compensate for the mega-liability.

Remember all the outrage over Solyndra? To think, that was only a paltry ~$500 million loss to the taxpayer—this is billions… and counting.

Image generated by AI.