A hope for the new year

The coming new year not only provides us with the time to reflect upon what has transpired but also allows us the opportunity to set goals and aspirations for the new year. Unfortunately, this past year has been marked by continued domestic political strife that often pits neighbor against neighbor or even family members against one another. Our politicians, not statesmen, appear to engage in conflict for the sake of satisfying their own selfish egos rather than for the greater good of the nation.

As a septuagenarian I look back over my lifetime and see leaders of both major political parties fighting almost literally to the death in order to advance their respective agendas. But despite that, many had mutual respect for their adversaries and waged their political fight in both a civil and honorable manner. A prime example of placing the good of the nation over one’s political party was Ronald Reagan the 40th President of the United States and Thomas Phillip “Tip” O’Neill, Jr. , Speaker of the House of Representatives from 1977 to 1987. Two political opposites but yet they put service to the nation above self.

While much of their political partnership was based on gamesmanship for domestic consumption, Reagan, the Republican, and O’Neill, the Democrat, worked for the good of the country and put aside their party differences in order to compromise. They both had mutual respect and separated their ideological differences in order to reach across the aisle and put the good of the nation first and foremost.

Following Reagan’s assassination attempt, O’Neill entered Reagan’s hospital room, walked over to the bed, and grasped both the president’s hands, and said, ‘God bless you, Mr. President.’ Reagan was in critical condition but when he saw O’Neill he lit up and gave the speaker a big smile, and said, “Thanks for coming, Tip.” "Then, still holding one of the president’s hands, the Speaker got down on his knees and said he would like to offer a prayer for the president, choosing the 23rd Psalm.” Then O’Neill kissed Reagan on the forehead.

After his recovery, the two leaders fought over the major issues of the day -- welfare, taxes, and Social Security -- but with each issue they ultimately reached a compromise. O’Neill’s quiet behind-the-scenes support also helped Reagan win the Cold War. They each won some and lost some battles, but through it all they maintained respect for each other’s positions and worked to advance the country rather than obstruct progress.

Fast forward some thirty-odd years and the contention that it cannot happen again -- let’s hope not. As a nation we need statesmen who can rise above the din of partisan petty politics and put the good of the nation above their own agendas and petty politics. I am sure there are still a few out there -- this is my hope for the new year.

Image: Unsplash -- BoliviaInteligente