Is it time for Eric Swalwell to face a SWAT raid and years in a D.C. jail?

Last week, Hunter Biden blatantly refused to appear before Congress to testify despite having been properly served with a subpoena. It then emerged that Eric Swalwell, who was present for the presser, arranged the entire, well-attended event. According to law professor Jonathan Turley, Swalwell’s conduct meets Swalwell’s own definition of an insurrection. Thus, by the Democrats’ new rules since January 6, 2021, he needs to experience serious consequences.

As a predicate to Turley’s argument, it needs to be made very clear that Swalwell was an active participant in Hunter Biden’s open refusal to honor the subpoena:

It seems Rep. Eric Swalwell reserved the spot for Hunter Biden’s press conference today pic.twitter.com/547Ku0oOKC — Ashley Oliver (@asholiver) December 13, 2023

A congressional hearing, of course, is an official proceeding in Congress. In addition, ignoring a subpoena constitutes contempt of Congress. Biden’s DOJ successfully prosecuted Steve Bannon for doing so.

Image: Swalwell at the Biden presser. YouTube screen grab.

It also needs to be made clear that Swalwell was among the people most loudly proclaiming that what happened on January 6 was an insurrection insofar as it interfered with an official proceeding in Congress and that anyone who engaged in this type of insurrection or who aided and abetted someone else in doing so, must be punished. Turley details Swalwell’s stance:

Of course, Swalwell has argued for the rounding up of anyone who aided and abetted the unlawful conduct during the Capitol riot on Jan. 6, 2021. Indeed, in 2021 Swalwell sponsored a resolution exploring whether dozens of Republican colleagues could be expelled under the 14th Amendment for aiding and abetting an insurrection by “making unsubstantiated claims of systematic election and voter fraud.”

Swalwell justified Hunter’s refusal to honor the subpoena, as opposed to appearing but pleading the Fifth, by claiming that a closed-door proceeding was outrageous. Of course, the J6 Kangaroo Committee conducted all its discovery behind closed doors. And as Turley points out, Swalwell himself was a participant in other closed-door proceedings:

It was also how Swalwell and his colleagues handled the investigation of the Ukrainian telephone call by Trump. Indeed, Swalwell participated in closed depositions and then gave interviews after they were held in private.

After explaining why both the closed-door proceedings and the subpoena are legitimate as to Hunter, Turley gets down to the nitty-gritty of why Swalwell needs to be hoist by his own petard:

Recently, the House censored Rep. Jamaal Bowman (D-N.Y.) for pulling a fire alarm before a major vote. Here Swalwell played a key role in obstructing a major House investigation. Where Bowman’s offense was treated as a misdemeanor, Hunter’s offense is a felony. Swalwell did not simply facilitate a crime, he went out of his way to associate himself with it. Swalwell surely knew that he was helping Hunter in defying a subpoena and obstructing the investigation into Joe Biden. He not only helped set up the press conference but made sure that he was in the camera frame behind Hunter for every network audience. He presumably utilized congressional staff to assist in this effort. In taking these actions, Swalwell encouraged and facilitated the contempt of Congress. While his conduct may not warrant a criminal charge, it certainly warrants action from the House.

Game theory says that, when your opponent changes the rules, your best recourse is to use his own rules against him with such ferocity that he cries “uncle.” Sadly, our quisling, Vichy, weak-kneed, Uniparty GOPers lack the intestinal fortitude and the moral compass to do this.

A few conservative stalwarts are already going through the motions, but it won’t matter. With only a one-person majority in the House—thanks to Kevin McCarthy gathering up his marbles and leaving in a fit of John McCain-esque pique because his feelings were hurt—there’s no way Swalwell will face repercussions for his aiding and abetting Hunter’s contemptuous act of insurrection.