1 in 4 Cook County adults is ‘functionally illiterate’

Cook County, or Chicagoland, has a higher illiteracy rate than Illinois, as well as the rest of the nation, which is either proof that the Democrats suck at successful policy-making, or dumbing down the people is the agenda.

Here’s this, from a new education report by Hannah Schmid at the Illinois Policy Institute:

One-fifth of Illinois adults are functionally illiterate, according to the National Center for Education Statistics. … In Cook County, 25% of adults are functionally illiterate.

So what does it mean to be a “functionally illiterate” adult? Well according to Schmid, the functionally illiterate person “cannot understand the meaning of sentences, locate information on pages or complete simple forms.”

While Schmid notes that although “education is no guarantee of escaping or preventing poverty,” what we do know is that illiteracy almost guarantees it. If a person lacks the most basic skills to give or exchange information via the written word, how can they participate in an economy that almost entirely relies on literacy? Especially in the digital age, where a massive amount of communication takes place over the internet?

If Democrat politicians really care that much for the plight of the common man, can’t we simply appeal to their better senses and ask that they bow out from governance? Clearly, they’ve done a terrible job, and their policies, well-intentioned though they may be (they’re not), are undeniably awful, only reaping abysmal results.

Of the 100 largest public school districts in the nation, Chicago ranks in the top five for dollars spent per pupil—in FY 2021, and according to official Census data, that number was $18,216.

Yes, you read that right, nearly twenty thousand tax dollars are spent on each student in the Chicago Public Schools jurisdiction... each year… only to provide one of the worst educations in the nation’s public education system. I mean, that’s literally private school or college tuition right there, and you can be sure that no $20k-a-year institution has a graduating class that’s 25% illiterate.

Now, I also know a number of homeschooling mothers with gobs of children—some families have as many as ten kids under the age of 18 at home with mom—who don’t even come close to spending that much per year. But wait, let me clarify: Not only do they not spend that much per year per student, they don’t spend that much… for all ten kids, who can read and write, know their Scripture, study Latin, and have all the foundational skills and knowledge they need to be a productive member of society. (For context, the average homeschooling cost per student ranges between $500 and $2,500.)

But, this is exactly what happens when you have anti-(school)choice Democrats running things. Children are locked in failing schools to protect unionized teachers and keep that Democrat voter plantation thriving. No government is going to give you the education you need to right the ship—or in other words, that government probably won’t teach you… this:

That whenever any Form of Government becomes destructive of these ends, it is the Right of the People to alter or to abolish it, and to institute new Government, laying its foundation on such principles and organizing its powers in such form, as to them shall seem most likely to effect their Safety and Happiness.

So, is it incompetence or strategy? I suspect it’s a lot of both, and perhaps this is why, in the words of Samuel Adams:

No people will tamely surrender their Liberties, nor can any be easily subdued, when knowledge is diffused and virtue is preserved.

Therefore, we can infer that when knowledge is not diffused, and virtue is not preserved, people will surrender their liberties, and will be easily subdued. Seems like that’s exactly what a tyrant would want.

Hat tip: Peter Von Buol.

Image generated by AI.