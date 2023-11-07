Wokester Latino museum gets defunded by the GOP House

In a bit of good news, the Smithsonian's hideously woke "Latino Museum" got its funding yanked by the GOP-led House, after word got out about what this monument to victimhood was really about.

Mike Gonzalez at the Heritage Foundation and colleagues Joshua Trevino and Alfonso Aguilar first alerted the U.S. to this wokester disaster, and got Congress interested in pulling funds.

There was good reason to. In today's Washington Examiner, he writes:

Back in 2020, those who had intended to use the Latino Museum to push the view that Latinos are victims in the oppressor vs. oppressed narrative had convinced Republicans that the museum would do nothing of the sort. No, they said, it would be bipartisan and fair, a platform to highlight the advances of the Hispanic community — a place to celebrate it. I and others warned for years that this would never be the case . The museum, we warned, would be used to curate grievances against the United States and foment a sense of victimhood among “Latinos.” And that is exactly what happened when the first exhibit of the Latino Museum opened its doors in 2022 at the Smithsonian National History Museum. The so-called Molina Family Exhibit: Presente! gave a view of Hispanics that saw everything through the Marxist binary of oppressors and their victims. It celebrated transgender Hispanics and Black Lives Matter, as if these were big parts of the experience of Americans of Hispanic descent. It celebrated Army desertion. It said Cubans fled to America for economic reasons, concealing communist oppression in their homeland. Then, after Alfonso Aguilar, Joshua Trevino, and I wrote about it last year , the museum’s leaders began to realize they had a PR problem — and with good reason. This year, the Republicans in the Appropriations Committee voted to introduce the defunding language. It then came out in the press that the museum leadership had canceled a second exhibit showing capitalism to be bad for Hispanics . The two academics whom they had hired to oversee the project were cultural Marxists who went on Democracy Now! and other far-left shows to complain about their project being canceled.

Capitalism is bad for Hispanics? It sounds like Hugo Chavez and Fidel Castro were designing these exhibits -- as a means of browbeating America as the bad guy, as if millions coming here illegally from Latin America don't know how bad this capitalism and freedom are.

Obviously, it was a crummy propaganda operation, designed to shove hate-America sentiment in the faces of the American public at their own expense, all in the name of promoting Latinidad, their version of it, not Alvaro Vargas Llosa's, as superior to anything going on in the West.

It's also phony history, which is utterly unfit for a national museum in the nation's capital. Latinos aren't a victim class, which is what they seek to portray, the way Hugo Chavez used to do in now-nightmarish Venezuela. They are an immigrant success story, one of many, and for those who have fled communism, a testimony to the importance of eradicating Marxism from this planet.

If I were a Cuban-American or Venezuelan-American who had fled a communist hellhole, having my ethnic heritage story redefined as a call for more communism and wokesterism would be an insult. Imagine having your amazing immigrant story redefined by professional leftists as a tale of gringo oppression. It would be disgusting.

It shows that good things are happening in this GOP-led Congress. The funding for the wokester museum needed to go, and Gonzalez explains why it's important. Leftists have gotten the hooks into every major institution including education and museums, and this small step to defund shows that the tide is turning. Gonzalez is to be commended for this, keeping at it, exposing the depredations. Let's hope we see more of this and more and more wokester hobbyhorses get their funding yanked, too.

