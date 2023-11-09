Why Elon Musk is right about George Soros

Something some observers of public life in the United States and elsewhere have been wondering for a long time is whether, if you wanted to destroy American civilization, its values, traditions, and institutions, you would act differently from how George Soros has acted so far. I’m pretty sure the answer is no. Elon Musk, Tesla’s CEO and the world’s richest man, seems to agree.

“In my opinion, he fundamentally hates humanity,” Musk said during an appearance on the Joe Rogan Experience podcast. “He’s doing things that erode the fabric of civilization, getting D.A.s elected who refuse to prosecute crime. That’s part of the problem in San Francisco and L.A. and other cities.” As for why Soros uses his Open Society Foundations to focus on local races instead of national campaigns, “once you get to city and state district attorneys,” he explained, “the value for money is extremely good. Soros realized you don’t actually need to change the laws; you just need to change how they’re enforced; if nobody chooses to enforce the law — or the law’s differentially enforced — it’s like changing the laws.”

Not by chance, to make an example, Manhattan district attorney Alvin Bragg, who a few months ago became the first prosecutor to bring a criminal case against a current or former American president when a grand jury indicted Donald J. Trump, according to reports, got support from a political action committee that took money from George Soros. Not to mention that Bragg’s controversial “Day One” memorandum reportedly said his office wouldn’t prosecute some “nonviolent” crimes, such as resisting arrest and fare-beating. Later, Bragg backtracked on that policy after strong public resistance.

Cities in which Soros has successfully installed D.A.s have become ungovernable and increasingly unlivable because of the high rate of crime and violence.

Another recent example is that, according to the filings reviewed by Fox News Digital, George Soros and two of his family members helped propel the political career of New York attorney general Letitia James, who brought a civil lawsuit against Trump last year, alleging that he and his company misled banks and others about the value of his assets. James, a Democrat, is seeking $250 million in damages and to bar the former president from doing business in the state. The Hungarian-born billionaire pushed at least $20,000 to James’s candidacy, including two $10,000 donations in 2021 and 2022, and his son, Jonathan Soros, gave her campaign at least $10,000 between 2018 and 2022, while Jonathan’s wife, Jennifer Allan Soros, added $4,000 in 2022.

Posting on his social media platform Truth Social, the former president wrote:

Wow! Just found out that Corrupt and Racist Attorney General Letitia James of New York State is financially backed by George Soros. No wonder this ‘TRUMP CASE,’ being presided over by a highly partisan and out of control Judge who found me guilty before the trial even started, wouldn’t allow a JURY, and said Mar-a-Lago, in Palm Beach, Florida, was worth only $18,000,000, when it is worth 50 to 100 times that amount, has become an embarrassment to the New York Judiciary. No new businesses want any part of this charade. WITCH HUNT!

Moreover, just a few days ago, a New York Post examination of Open Society Foundations records showed that George Soros has funneled more than $15 million since 2016 to groups behind the past few weeks’ pro-Palestine protests, where demonstrators openly cheered Hamas’s October 7 barbaric terrorist attack. Soros’s grant-making network, writes the Post, gave $13.7 million of the money through Tides Center, a San Francisco–based left-wing advocacy organization that sponsors several groups who justify Hamas’s atrocities. Tides’ beneficiaries include the Illinois-based Adalah Justice Project, whose members co-sponsored a rally on October 20 in New York City’s Bryant Park, where hostile demonstrators waved a sign that read, “I DO NOT CONDEMN HAMAS.” It also gave $30,000 in 2020 to Desis Rising Up and Moving, another co-sponsor of the Bryant Park protest. Other Soros-backed, pro-Hamas organizations include Jewish Voice for Peace and If Not Now, which received $650,000 and $400,000, respectively.

As Dan Schneider, vice president of the conservative watchdog group Media Research Center, told the NYP, George Soros and his son Alex — who has become a de facto White House “ambassador,” making at least 14 visits there on behalf of his father since President Joe Biden took office — have a long history of supporting some of the most radical groups and movements worldwide, including pro-Hamas organizations that support the most heinous kind of behavior.

All in all, I think we can say that Soros’s main goal is political. Unlike Bill Gates, whose philanthropy focuses mostly on ameliorative projects such as eradicating malaria, the American-Hungarian billionaire wants to transform national and international politics and society. At the core of his project is the destruction of America and what she stands for — all within a megalomaniacal framework, so to speak.

An article from 30 years ago offers us an excellent key to understanding what kind of person George Soros is and the sort of psychological mechanisms underlying his behavior:

George Soros bills himself, without a hint of self-mockery, as a “financial and philosophical speculator.” The grandiose label is a fitting choice for a man who as a child fantasized about being God and as an adult can tell reporters with a straight face: “It is a sort of disease when you consider yourself some kind of god, the creator of everything, but I feel comfortable about it now since I began to live it out.”

Samuel Robert Piccoli is a blogger and the author of several books, among them Being Conservative from A to Z (2014) and Blessed Are the Free in Spirit (2021). He lives in the Venice area.

Image: World Economic Forum via Flickr, CC BY-NC-SA 2.0.