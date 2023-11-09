German daycare named for Anne Frank to be renamed for ‘diversity’?

According to The Jerusalem Post, the (Kita) Anne Frank day care center — which has served families in Tangerhütte, Germany, for over 50 years — will likely soon be renamed “World Explorers”...because migrant parents apparently find it difficult and/or uncomfortable to explain Frank’s significance to their children.

According to a German media report, parents have pressured the facility to change its name, and city officials seem more than willing to do so. The report noted that, per Andreas Brohm, the town’s mayor, the renaming is part of a broader push to celebrate the diversity of the children attending the daycare center.

Germany’s BILD newspaper stated: “Ultimately, the parents and employees wanted a name that was more ‘child-friendly’ and ‘better suited to their concept’” and added, “Their needs are more important than the global political situation.” Because Anne Frank is obviously not child-friendly in the way that world explorers are.

Today’s parents and caregivers may have struggled with how to address Anne Frank’s brief life — and its meaning — despite the fact that this apparently wasn’t the case for the past five decades. (Not that it necessarily had to be addressed at all.) It is much more likely it made these folks uncomfortable and that they simply didn’t want the center named after Miss Frank.

In any case, in keeping with the West’s dogged determination to eventually eviscerate itself, it is far more important that we celebrate diversity, especially the diversity of those members of The Religion of Peace who wish to convert, enslave, or kill all the infidels who disagree with their religious “philosophy” and sharia law. It may be only a matter of time until the daycare center is again renamed, possibly to the “Mohammed Center for Young Jihadists.” I must say, this seems ironic, especially for Germany, given its history — which, by the way, very much includes Anne Frank. Heil, insanity!

(On August 4, 1944, Anne Frank’s family’s hiding place was discovered by the Gestapo, and she was taken to Auschwitz in Nazi-occupied Poland, before being transferred to Bergen-Belsen in Germany. According to the Dutch government, she died there in March of 1945, at the age of 15, during a typhus epidemic.)

The anti-Jewish sentiment — and violence — sweeping the globe defies rational comprehension and is beyond repulsive, all the more so given the litany of heinous acts many Jews had perpetrated upon them on October 7...and beyond. (Even babies were allegedly brutalized and beheaded, though this fact may not properly resonate with rabid pro-abortionists in America.)

I wonder what those migrant parents are teaching their kids about what happened on October 7 — and in the days since. Ironically, Germany seems to have expunged most of its virulent anti-Semites, only to import many more decades later. It appears that “never again” equals 78 years.

There is a darkness descending on the West. And it has nothing to do with the sun going down.

Image via Flickr, public domain.