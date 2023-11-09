Who is paying for the flags?

Over the last month, we've seen a lot of anti-Israel marches with lots of flags and placards. Every time I see the marches on TV I ask two questions. First, who is making all of these placards? They don't look like stuff made in college dorms. Second, do they have flag making factories in our college campuses or is there a warehouse full of them? In other words, none of these marches look spontaneous to me. And the marchers all seem to be briefed with the same talking points!

So I came across this article by Bari Weiss. She wrote about the campus and Middle East countries. Here is her post:

We’ve known for some time about the links between anti-Israel campus agitators, like Students for Justice in Palestine, and shady off-campus anti-Israel activist networks. But thanks to the work of the Network Contagion Research Institute (NCRI), a nonprofit research center, we now have a clearer picture of the financial forces at play at a higher, institutional level. Today, after months of research, the NCRI released a report (comprising four separate studies) following the money. The report finds that at least 200 American colleges and universities illegally withheld information on approximately $13 billion in undisclosed contributions from foreign regimes, many of which are authoritarian. Moreover, while correlation is not causation, they found that the number of reported antisemitic incidents on a given campus has a meaningful relationship to whether that university has received funding (disclosed and undisclosed) from regimes, or entities tied to regimes, in the Middle East. Overall, authors of the report write, “a massive influx of foreign, concealed donations to American institutions of higher learning, much of it from authoritarian regimes with notable support from Middle Eastern sources, reflects or supports heightened levels of intolerance towards Jews, open inquiry and free expression.”

So is it war on Jews paid for by Middle Eastern sources? I think that these monetary contributions need to be investigated. Someone is making the flags and the placards and I don't think it's the students. Yes, the same students telling reporters that it's all fake news about Jews getting killed or held hostage.

As they say, follow the money and maybe we'll learn who is warehousing all those flags.

