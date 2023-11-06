Voters compare and prefer Trump

It’s another poll but it confirms what I’ve been hearing from people. In other words, more people think that they’d be better off with Trump. They are not yearning for him, but just feel that he was a stronger leader, and more on top of the game. Comparison can be cruel, especially when the guy you are being compared to is doing so poorly.

This is the story:

With views of things in America continuing to be bad and now hitting their most negative marks of the year, one might expect an incumbent president to trail in a pre-election poll — as Joe Biden does in this one. But that’s only half the story. The other half is that Donald Trump holds distinct advantages in his own right when voters look forward: More voters think they’d be better off financially if Trump wins in 2024, and more voters think it’s Trump who can keep the U.S. out of a war, if he wins. Mr. Biden’s Democratic base looks a little more shaky than Trump’s going into next year, too, which isn't helping him. On those financial measures, Mr. Biden hasn’t fully made the case to his fellow Democrats that he’ll help them financially, or address inequality — certainly not in the way Trump has convinced Republicans.

Ok. So Trump is winning by comparison. I guess that’s what high inflation, raging food prices, car loan delinquencies, an out of control border, and a growing sense that no one overseas fears Mr. Biden does to a Democrat incumbent, and it’s all helping #45.

Again, it’s a poll and they can change. However, I think that a poll like this is giving us more than the usual horse race numbers. This poll reflects a general sentiment, that Americans feel that a return of Trump would be better for their pocketbooks and national security.

It’s hard to compare but the last time I remember something like this there was a fellow named Carter in the White House and a sense of “malaise” in the land, and someone asked the question about being better off….

