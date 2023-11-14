The terrible evil of the witch and the satanist

Two stories have emerged in the past few days, one about a moral and spiritual crime and one about a heinous criminal act. The tie-in is that both actors believe in the supernatural, one believing she’s a witch and the other worshipping Satan. Of course, before our post-modern era, the civilized Western world frowned on both concepts. The old world was correct. In saying this, it doesn’t even matter whether witches or Satan really are tapping into supernatural forces. What matters very much is that there are people who, in thrall to their beliefs, commit truly evil acts.

This first story will make you want to throw up:

A janitor at a New Jersey elementary school went online to brag about how he had contaminated food being served to children with bleach, bodily fluids, and even his own feces in order to get them sick, it is alleged. Giovanni Impellizzeri, 25, claimed online to be a Satanist ‘doing the devil’s work’, has been charged with child endangerment, aggravated assault and tampering with the food at Elizabeth F. Moore School in the Upper Deerfield School District. [snip] Investigators claim he contaminated the food and utensils in the school cafeteria with bodily fluids which included urine, saliva and feces. Police said Impellizzeri also used bread to touch his penis, anus and testicles before spitting on it and then placing it back into a container so it could be served to the young pupils. In another video, Seidel explained how Impellizzeri set up a phone to record himself in the cafeteria allegedly spraying Clorox Clean-Up bleach into a container filled with cucumbers with the intent of harming children. (Emphasis mine.)

The school’s children had high levels of what was thought to be stomach flu…

Impellizzeri was also charged with possessing and distributing child porn.

This evil man’s Facebook page seems to have been deleted, but there were two notable things I saw on it but didn’t have a chance to grab. First, one of the two or three sites he followed was one called “Gayety,” which describes itself as “an online lifestyle and entertainment magazine for LGBTQ+ people.” Note: There is zero evidence that Gayety itself had any connection with Impellizzeri.

The other thing, which you can see in this photo from his Facebook page, is lots of eye makeup:

Color me cynical, but I have a suspicion that this Satan-worshipping man, who sought to poison children with chemicals and his own filthy bioagents and who possessed and distributed children porn, long-ago abandoned heterosexuality—and heterosexuality is a link in the chain tying most people to traditional values.

The other piece of news is, in its own way, just as disturbing: A self-described witch who admits to two abortions explains that abortion is useful for “birthing magic and death magic simultaneously.” To make this point, she acknowledges that the fetus is a human life:

Watch as a self-described witch explains that abortions can be used for "birthing magic and death magic simultaneously."



Abortion is child sacrifice.pic.twitter.com/Fz5U2hg5ri — Ben Zeisloft (@BenZeisloft) November 9, 2023

I admit that I don’t believe in magic (that is, that individuals can perform supernatural magical feats), nor do I believe in a specific entity named “Satan” or “Lucifer.” However, I strongly believe in witches and Satan-worshippers. That’s because such people exist. My belief is irrelevant. It’s enough that these people commit evil acts in service to their beliefs.

The evil they commit is enough for me to have a belief of my own: Society must use whatever is within its abilities, both legal and moral, to discourage both witchcraft and satanism. Both ideologies are pathways for evil, and I most certainly believe that evil is an integral part of the human psyche.

A healthy society does everything in its power to steer people away from evil pathways. A sick, declining society simply looks on and even helps out (see, e.g., here and here) as people embrace and encourage others to embrace ideas that, whether founded in fact or fantasy, bring death and destruction in their wake.

Image: Shakespeare’s three weird sisters from Macbeth by Henry Fuseli. CC BY 4.0.