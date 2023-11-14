DISTURBING VIDEO: In Gaza, a hospital that was used as an armory and hostage-holding tank

When every Jewish person you know and pro-Israel social media site you follow highlights a specific video, you pay attention. In this case, the video compellingly shows that Hamas is using a hospital as its base of operations for its terrorist acts. However, Greta Thunberg will be glad to learn that the terrorists are doing so in an environmentally conscious way.

The video’s narrator explains that one of the terrorist masterminds has a house extremely close to both a school and a hospital. Well, Gaza is a small strip of land, one might say, but that doesn’t explain (a) the Hamas tunnel entrance near all three buildings, with the tunnel clearly snaking under at least one of those buildings; (b) the huge weapons cache in the hospital basement; or (c) the manifest evidence that Hamas was holding hostages in the hospital basement:

Given Hamas’s proximity to civilians, as well as its willingness to slaughter its own civilians to advance its terrorist objectives, it’s small wonder that Gazans are starting to turn on Hamas. They’ve discovered that Israel, their ostensible enemy, will do more to keep them safe than their own government will:

Sources in the Arab media report the cooperation of thousands of Gazans with the IDF in handing over locations of Hamas forces, locations of tunnels and IDF warehouses and launch sites.



The cooperation began after the IDF distributed leaflets calling for the provision of… pic.twitter.com/NTDrPju9ta — Israel War Room (@IsraelWarRoom) November 10, 2023

However, that video will make Greta Thunberg happy and assure her that she is on the right side; that is, the Hamas side. After all, according to Thunberg (hyperlink omitted):

“As a climate justice movement, we have to listen to the voices of those who are being oppressed and those who are fighting for freedom and for justice. Otherwise, there can be no climate justice without international solidarity.”

I must be honest. I have absolutely no idea what she means. Indeed, after a man jumped on the stage to complain that he was at this giant protest to focus on climate change, not Israel, Thunberg and her buddies came out with the mindless Marxist mantra of “No climate justice on occupied land.”

Greta Thunberg gets interrupted at a climate rally after she turns it into an anti-Israel rant.

Don’t try to explain, please. Marxist nonsense is inexplicable because the real meaning is always “give us power without morals or true justice” (as opposed to social justice). For that reason, Thunberg has happily thrown her lot in with the people who rape women to death, torture children before killing them, bake babies in ovens, murder almost 1,500 civilians in the cruelest way possible, and kidnap hundreds of people, including babies and toddlers. These are her kind of people.

But if you were paying close attention to the video about the hospital, you’d realize how much these are her kind of people. Why do I say this? Because the narrator noted that the giveaway that there was a terrorist tunnel near the hospital was…drumroll…the solar panels. They may be sadistic mass murderers, but they’re environmentally conscious, sadistic mass murderers.

