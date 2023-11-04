The problem isn’t Islamophobia

Run! It’s a group of Hassidic Jews with their top hats and long black coats, with weird side ponytails on their faces, walking down the street in a group! Hurry — they are almost here. Oh, I’m scared. They are so dangerous.

Run! It’s a group of 18- to 23-year-old Jewish boys with yarmulkes on their heads, walking down the street in a group. Hurry! They are almost here. Oh, I’m so scared. They are so dangerous.

Those racist Jews — they are throwing bombs into Arab owned stores, boycotting others, and burning PLO flags.

Sound familiar? No! Of course not. Fear of a group of congregating Jews is an absurd fiction. Unfortunately, nobody is afraid of a bunch of American Jews — regardless of their age or number. And throwing bombs or burning an opponents’ flags? Never going to happen.

Jews aren’t harassing and threatening Muslims in schools and colleges. Jews aren’t ripping up Muslim posters or burning Islamic flags. Jews aren’t targeting Muslims, or trashing and rampaging their establishments. Only the reverse is true.

Only monolithic antisemitism exists. It has exploded, from the U.S. colleges and universities, onto the streets, where demonstrations are becoming angrier and more physical. As a result, many American Jews, previously loath to be within a city block of a gun, are flocking to shooting ranges and self-defense courses. Yet the stereotype continues: American Jews are not dangerous or feared.

Western government heads in the U.K., France, Germany, and Austria, to name a few, are solidly against antisemitism and ardently for Israel’s right to self-defense. And yet their strong support has not influenced the young protesters who are showing no empathy for the desecrated and mutilated bodies that Hamas butchered on October 7. They show no empathy for pregnant Israeli women who had their unborn babies ripped from their bellies and killed before they themselves were butchered. They no show empathy for babies who were burned in ovens while their mothers were raped, hearing their babies’ screams as they were killed. They have no empathy for men who had their eyes gouged out before they were killed. They have no empathy.

Worse, the drumbeat of antisemitism has jumped from the elite college campuses, with heartless students, into the streets of major cities, not only in the United States, but globally.

So whence originated this mindless, upside-down attachment to the perpetrators instead of the victims? Blame past president Obama.

On 9/11, the United States was horrifically attacked by suicidal Islamist terrorists, who brought down the twin towers in New York City and killed thousands of people. Four years later, an obscure congressman, Barack Hussein Obama, wrote a book: Dreams from My Father. In it, he raised a faux problem with words to the effect that if the political winds should change, he would stand with the Muslim people. Incredibly, the good people of the United States never turned on Muslims, despite the fact that Muslims were the only perps.

Now, while the United States is grappling with the aftermath of the worst antisemitic attack since the 1930s, and overt antisemitism is running amok, with global spikes in antisemitic attacks up over 400%, Vice President Kamala Harris is worrying about Islamophobia. News flash: Islamophobia doesn’t exist.

But antisemitism does.

