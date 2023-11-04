Barbarism: Hamas guns down its own people fleeing to safety in south Gaza

Every day a new bottom drops out on the depths of Hamas depravities.

Now we learn that Hamas is gunning down its own people for fleeing to refuge in the south of Gaza.

Even far-left British leader, George Galloway, is appalled:

Good lord. Even Galloway is horrified. https://t.co/jh55qWGIdR — Anne-Elisabeth Moutet 🇫🇷🇺🇦 (@moutet) November 3, 2023

The logic of Hamas is pretty straightforward: They want those people to serve as their human shields. Fleeing to a safer refugee camp in the south outside the war zone throws a spanner into the works on that plan. They wanted their human shields and those human shields did not consent, so they gunned them down. Civilians are being forced to decide whether they should flee to safety where they will become targets along the way, or take their chances in the war zone.

It shows what a sick, psychopathic organization this is. Real men protect their women from harm. And Hamas... Not so much.

It also syncs well with Hamas's recent statements, calling for their own blood of the women and children to make war with Israel.

IN HIS OWN WORDS: Hamas Leader Ismail Haniyeh, from the comfort of his home in Qatar: "We need the blood of women, children, and the elderly of #Gaza... so as to awaken our revolutionary spirit."



Listen to this vile terrorist scum sacrifice his own people, while living in the… pic.twitter.com/GL7ZTfa5Dw — Embassy of Israel to the USA | #IsraelUSA75 (@IsraelinUSA) October 27, 2023

It probably never occurred to anyone that if Israel would not give them the blood they wanted, they would kill their women and children themselves, all for that coveted propaganda victory for the western television cameras and the university squares.

Shooting refugees fleeing a warzone one has made after conducting a massive terror attack on Israel is unspeakable. These psychopaths had no problem killing Israelis in the most gruesome ways possible on October 7. It should surprise no one that they have no trouble killing their own either. They are killers, they are barbarians, they are savages and it's time to get rid of them.

Image: Twitter screen shot