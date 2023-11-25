The latest assault in the war on whites

A racial inquisition is underway against white people, who are falsely accused of oppressing everyone else. Whites are being demonized, marginalized, stereotyped, denigrated, and suppressed at every turn. The left, says author Ben Shapiro, wants to portray America as “an incurable mass of bigoted whites.” President Biden bought in to this lie when he declared that white supremacy is the number-one threat to the nation.

The war on whites is being waged by government, private industry, the media, and academia. The City of Seattle, for example, requires all white employees to “undo their whiteness.” The Coca-Cola Company has demanded that its white employees should be “less white.” Instead of regarding these actions as racist, the culture has made them acceptable.

A popular book entitled White Fragility alleges that all white people are racist and benefit from unearned privileges. Another book called How to Be an Antiracist advocates discrimination against whites. Not to be outdone, a new race-baiter by the name of Janice Gassam Asare wants us to “decenter whiteness.” Her latest book, Decentering Whiteness in the Workplace: A Guide for Equity and Inclusion, describes “white-centering” as a racist system that promotes white people over everyone else.

In an article published by Forbes, “3 Ways to Decenter Whiteness in Your Workplace,” Asare talks about how to remove whiteness to better cater to people “of color.” “White-centering,” she says, is a system that “prioritizes white dominant culture to the detriment of non-white groups and cultures.”

“Because White-centering is often left unexamined and unchecked,” Asare adds, “equity and justice have continued to evade organizations.”

“Decenter whiteness” makes about as much sense as “undo your whiteness” and “be less white.” All three are racist concepts designed to coerce white people into apologizing for their skin color. Presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy referred to Asare’s position as “just pure racism.”

Ohio senator J.D. Vance was appalled when he read the Forbes article. “I’m just done with this s---. It’s racist and it’s gross,” Vance wrote. “Forbes should be ashamed of themselves for publishing it.”

“So sick of this anti-American hate and racism from corporate media and corporate America,” The Federalist editor-in-chief Mollie Hemingway wrote after reading Asare’s comments. “People who push such racism are bad people destroying the country.”

Journalist David Harsanyi said the concept of “decentering whiteness” could be achieved only if a workplace fired its white employees. “The only way to ‘Decenter Whiteness’ is by firing White people,” Harsanyi wrote, “because being White is not a belief system or a faith or a way of living, it is an immutable characteristic.”

Lawyer Harmeet Dhillon offered to help sue companies who follow the advice in the Forbes article. “But seriously, people, if your employer is ‘decentering’ any race, religion, gender, veteran status, or other protected characteristic in YOUR workplace and it affects you, @dhillonlaw takes those issues on nationally,” Dhillon wrote.

An account on X (Twitter) wrote: “Imagine if Forbes published a headline saying ‘3 Ways to Decenter Blackness in your Workplace’? Or what if Forbes said ‘3 Ways to Decenter Jewness in your Workplace’? It’s racism pure and simple and Forbes should be ashamed.”

What is it like to undo your whiteness or to be less white or to decenter your whiteness? “It is the language of cult programming,” said Christopher F. Rufo, an editor for City Journal, “persuading members that they are defective in some predetermined manner.” Rufo calls it a “racial justice shakedown.”

“It’s about hate, humiliation, and power,” said Tucker Carlson. “Attacking people on the basis of their race is a sin. They can try to disguise it with Orwellian terms like ‘anti-racism,’ but this is the purest kind of race hate. It will destroy America faster than anything else.”

Ed Brodow is a conservative political commentator and author of ten books including No. 1 Amazon Best Seller, THE WAR ON WHITES: How Hating White People Became the New National Sport. His website is www.edbrodowpolitics.com.

Image: JoslynLM via Flickr, CC BY 2.0.