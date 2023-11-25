U.N. adopts eight resolutions condemning Israel, none condemning Hamas -- or anyone else

The U.N. recently adopted eight resolutions condemning Israel for various alleged human rights violations, yet made no condemnation of other nations or groups, including Hamas.

This, after Hamas slaughtered nearly 1,500 innocent Israelis during a surprise attack on October 7.

And at a time of inexplicably rising anti-Semitism. This tells you all you need to know about the “world body.” It is nothing more than a wretched hive of scum and villainy.

Hillel Neuer, executive director of UN Watch, said via press release: "The U.N.’s assault on Israel with a torrent of one-sided resolutions, just one month after the largest massacre of Jews since the Holocaust, and on the 85th anniversary of Kristallnacht, is surreal.”

And morally repugnant.

Neuer added, “The only purpose of these eight lopsided condemnations is to demonize the Jewish state. The world should not be deceived that these annual resolutions advance the cause of peace or human rights in any way.”

The U.N.’s Second Committee, which focuses on Economic and Financial issues, announced the passage of three such resolutions, including one demanding that Israel cease the “exploitation, damage, cause of loss or depletion and endangerment” in the Golan Heights region of Syria. Huh?

Unsurprisingly, Bashar al-Assad’s Syria drafted and co-sponsored the resolution, which passed with a vote of 151 in favor to six against. Only Israel, Canada, the Federated States of Micronesia, Nauru, Palau and the United States opposed the measure. Eleven members abstained from voting.

Neuer called the Syrian-backed resolution "obscene," and stated that it is "astonishing" that the U.N. would support a call for "more people to be handed over" to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad’s regime, which has killed "half a million of its own people."

Neuer noted that Assad’s forces have killed "more than 3,000 Palestinians" in their conflicts, prompting him to add of the resolution, "The text is morally galling and logically absurd.”

“Morally galling and logically absurd.”

That would be the perfect motto for the U.N.

