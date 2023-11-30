Schumer suddenly realizes he's leading the party of anti-Semitism

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer has woke up and smelled the burning coffee.

According to Reuters:

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The rise in antisemitism since the start of the Israel-Hamas war has reached a crisis point in the United States, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer warned on Wednesday, saying it threatens the safety of Jews worldwide and the future of Israel.

As welcome as this is, it's well worth looking at his words to discern what he means:

"To us, the Jewish people, the rise in antisemitism is a crisis. A five-alarm fire that must be extinguished," Schumer said in an emotional, 40-minute Senate speech. He stressed that he was not embracing the Israeli government's policies nor ignoring the plight of Palestinians. Schumer made his remarks as the Senate was set to consider legislation next week providing aid for Israel and Ukraine, which are both fighting wars. Demonstrations have erupted in the U.S. and abroad against the Israeli bombing campaign in Gaza prompted by the Oct. 7 attack on southern Israel by Hamas.

So he recognizes anti-Semitism is all over the place, with incidents having risen 400% since October 7, like a fire that has gotten out of control, not recognizing that five-alarm fires come from one-alarm fires, then two, three, and more.

He even pays dhimmi-like verbal tribute to the arguments of anti-Semites, all of whom claim that they "only" oppose Zionism, or "only" oppose Israel's government, or are "only" thinking about the love of the Palestinian children, though they don't say much about that when Palestinian children are found useful to Hamas as suicide bombers or human shields.

Schumer, a Democrat who is the highest elected Jewish official in the United States, emphasized that he was not labeling the majority of criticisms of Israeli government actions as antisemitic. "This speech is also not an attempt to pit hate towards one group against that of another. I believe that bigotry against one group of Americans is bigotry against all," he said.

What he's not doing is recognizing that it's the acts of particular people -- in swastikas waved at demonstrations, in poster-ripping, in cancel culture directed against Jews, in anti-Semitic graffiti, and in the actual targeting of Jews for violence, ... coming exclusively from the left.

He's right that it starts small and then it gets big. He ought to note that it's fanned from the left.

Where was he when Rep. Ilhan Omar was ranting about Jews being "all about the benjamins" in a Twitter attack presumably directed at AIPAC, the pro-Israel lobby?

Sure he condemned it, making sure he got some unrelated licks in at President Trump.

"When someone says being Jewish and supporting Israel means you're not loyal to America, we must call it out," Schumer said. "When someone looks at a neo-Nazi rally and sees some 'very fine people' among its company, we must call it out. When someone suggests that money drives support for Israel, we must call it out."

But where was his criticism when the congressional resolution triggered by her resentful fourth-world anti-Semitism got so watered down it only became a general call for whirled peas? Omar got no penalty for this, not even losing a committee seat. Schumer looked the other way, when he should have been calling for her expulsioin. Anti-Semites grew bolder.

And as for AIPAC, the all-about-the-benjamins crowd threw smoke bombs and smeared fake blood on the doorway of one of the leaders of AIPAC his home in Los Angeles this past weekend. That came from a one-alarm fire like Omar that wasn't put out.

Where was Schumer when Rep. Rashida Tlaib was sticking a Palestinian flag up in her office as if it were equivalent to the American flag and putting on a Palestinian keffiyah, right after the murderous Hamas attack in Israel? Some Republicans condemned her, but we didn't see him weigh in to offer support. Now the Palestinian flag is being waved in the name of destroying Israel, "from the river to the sea" which is Jew-hate, a call for ethnic cleansing of Jews from Israel.

Where was he when the border was left wide open, allowing anyone from any anti-Semitic hellhole country to come in and act as they do in their own countries? Still not hearing anything about that one, they're here, they're doing demonstrations waving swastikas, somebody let them in, and this problem is far from over.

And wasn't he dripping crocodile tears when President Trump instituted safeguards on travel from anti-Semitic hellholes to protect the U.S. from terrorism, adding to the chorus calling it a "Muslim ban"?

New York Senator Chuck Schumer nearly broke down in tears as he promised to "claw, scrap and fight" to overturn Donald Trump's executive order temporarily suspending all immigration from several Muslim majority countries. "This executive order was mean-spirited and un-American," the senator said, fighting back tears. Giving a press conference on Sunday alongside refugees from Syria and Iraq whose families had been affected, he said: "It was implemented in a way that created chaos and confusion across the country and it will only serve to embolden and inspire those around the globe who will do us harm."

He got what he wanted ... and somehow, a five-alarm fire happened.

If he's serious about what this has become, he's got to confront the left, which is his own Democrats, not Trump, not people on the right, who overwhelmingly support Israel. The five alarm fire is coming from his own party now, and he need to point the fire hose at them, not just claim it's something in the air that somehow needs to go away.

Image: Pixabay / Pixabay License