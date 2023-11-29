Is mass migration a new slave trade?

The working-class people of the Judeo-Christian Western world are at odds with their governments, as well as the imported third world populations creating cultural and economic instability, and tensions are at a tipping point.

When an Algerian man (who is believed to be a naturalized citizen) allegedly stabbed a woman and three children in Dublin last week, the working-class Irish erupted in riots; they’ve had enough. In response, the useful idiots of the globalist left, which is organizing and spurring on the mass migration and replacement strategy, came to the defense of the migrant classes.

One Irishman compiled some screenshots of these responses, and he makes an interesting observation; see his post to X below:

Whether it's nails, curry, a taxi or a triple bypass - Irish liberal globalist "elites" in their attempted defence of open borders and plantation this week have revealed they simply view immigrants as servants. When it comes down to it they don't even mention supposed cultural… pic.twitter.com/6jRzTwq0W3 — Gearóid Murphy (@gearoidmurphy_) November 26, 2023

If you click on the images in Gearóid Murphy’s post, you can see that when the average Irish leftist interacts with these transplants, it’s because these transplants are seen as the pitiful “help” instead of equals.

Now, of course, the manicures, tea, and lunch services referenced are obviously services, so naturally the providers of such services would be… servers! To accuse the left of viewing these servers as “the help” for that alone would be silly, but at one point, these services were provided to the patron by naturally-born Irish people, until the “elites” brought in a slave class on which they could build a new and exploitative society. Again, as Murphy noted:

It’s just about having cheap, abundant mailable labour [sic] to serve them up a luxurious urban lifestyle at a price they can afford.

Multinational and bureaucratic cooperatives transporting people from their homelands and to foreign countries to slave away for pennies on the dollar? Or, like Murphy also posited, in the event that these foreign-born people assimilate, become contributive members of society, and secure well-paying jobs (as in the case of the surgeons and nurses), that means one less nurse or one less doctor in their home countries helping their people.

As one woman in the comments framed the worldview of the Irish leftist:

Today I was served my lunch by a peasant, my coffee by an peasant, met a concierge in a hotel who was an peasant and had 3 hard working peasant lads in my house putting in wardrobes and a new kitchen. They are all amazing and lovely people as well as hard workers.

Is this just a new global slave trade with a better PR campaign? Sure seems like it.

